A woman who was recorded on video berating two teens at a popular Alcoa bridge after they painted LGBTQ+ flags on it no longer works for Blount Memorial Hospital.
Blount Memorial did not name the woman in a social media post about 5 p.m. Friday, June 18, but said she previously worked at the organization’s Wellness Center and occasionally taught fitness classes.
Blount Memorial said she hasn’t worked there since Friday, June 11, two days after the incident.
Many people reached out to the hospital about the incident when it happened, according to the post.
“We value and respect everyone in our community, and the actions displayed do not reflect the standards and values of our organization,” the post read.
The bridge incident happened the night of June 9 and has since evoked widespread community outcry, condemning the woman’s behavior as homophobic and racist.
The Daily Times emailed BMH spokeswoman Jennie Bounds shortly after the incident to ask if the employee in question was Tabitha Travis, someone who was employed at the Wellness Center and who many people named online. Travis, who is shown in a hospital photo posted on Facebook, appears to be the woman in the video.
BMH “does not comment on requests to confirm employment status,” Bounds said.
The Daily Times also asked Friday if Blount Memorial referred to its employee handbook and code of conduct in dealing with the situation.
Bounds replied, explaining BMH “could only speak to the statement we shared via the hospital’s social media accounts today.”
The code of conduct states employees should “model professionalism in all interactions.”
The handbook does not specifically address employees’ behavior outside of work, but notes that its listed “examples of improper acts are by no means comprehensive in nature. Blount Memorial reserves the right to apply appropriate disciplinary procedures to any of the above or other acts that are unprofessional in nature.”
The incident spawned several events at the bridge since June 9. Groups recently gathered to repaint after others painted homophobic slurs.
