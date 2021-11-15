The employee COVID-19 vaccine mandate at Blount Memorial Hospital will impact more than just the hospital’s immediate staff, officials said.
“It does apply to all Blount Memorial employees, including those who work at East Tennessee Medical Group,” Blount Memorial Hospital Public Relations Manager Josh West told The Daily Times on Monday.
In a joint statement from Knoxville area hospitals Thursday, it was revealed that Blount Memorial was among five East Tennessee hospitals that will require employees to be vaccinated. The announcement comes in response to a vaccine mandate implemented by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) earlier this month.
Even before the vaccine mandate, nearly two-thirds of BMH employees had been vaccinated by late summer, hospital officials said.
“On November 4, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for health care facilities that participate in Medicare and Medicaid programs to protect health care workers, patients, families and visitors from COVID-19,” the statement said. “CMS is very clear that non-compliance with this mandate will result in severe penalties to hospitals, up to and including exclusion from participation in Medicare.”
Blount Memorial, along with Covenant Health, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Sweetwater Hospital Association and The University of Tennessee Medical Center, all announced they will comply with the CMS mandate, meaning all employees now are required to get vaccinated “unless they qualify and are approved for a religious or medical exemption to the vaccine.”
According to the hospitals’ joint statement, employees have a few weeks to begin the vaccination process and have until early 2022 to get fully vaccinated.
“To be compliant with the CMS mandate, all covered individuals are to have initiated the first dose of the primary COVID-19 vaccine series or received a single dose of the one-dose vaccine by Dec. 5, 2021, and must complete the two-dose series to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, 2022,” the statement said.
For months, Blount Memorial Hospital officials strongly have advocated that everyone get vaccinated. However, when asked about the possibility of a vaccine mandate at the hospital back in July, Blount Memorial Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore was hesitant.
“When you get to mandates — I think that mandates cause a lot of pushback,” Naramore said. “I’m not sure that mandating the vaccine is the way to go in this community. I don’t think it would be well received and I don’t know that it would accomplish what people hope it will accomplish. I think it would make people more hostile and angry. And I think we have enough of that in our country right now.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 53.4% of Blount County residents have currently received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 47.9% are fully vaccinated.
