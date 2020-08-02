The Blount Partnership is exploring new ways to make sure residents have the jobs they need amid rising unemployment rates, hiring freezes and slowed government assistance.
Director of Partnership Programs and Events Jessica Belitz explained new positions are opening up countywide as the job market is tries to return to pre-COVID-19 standards. But how employers say “help wanted” is adapting to the times.
“Although we’ve had to postpone our in-person job fair, we still have several virtual tools that are available,” Belitz said. “Many of our local businesses who were stalling on hiring new talent are back to bringing new employees on board.”
That’s why the partnership is now pushing a new website and social media approach to replace face-to-face networking.
Right now, that approach is relatively straightforward.
Blackberry, for example, is looking to fill about 60 positions at both the Farm and Mountain resorts and it’s publicizing those positions at bloun tareajobs.com.
Leaders at the commerce group say social media outreach has ramped up, too.
“We have Blount Area Jobs Facebook and Instagram pages, which we’ve hosted for a couple of years now,” Belitz said. “We post jobs as our members reach out to us for help in finding workforce. Once the pandemic began, we also started a Facebook group that is open for anyone to post on.”
The Facebook group is called “Blount County Job Opportunities Amid Covid-19” and by Sunday, it had nearly 1,000 members.
“On this platform, any employer can post their job openings, and job seekers can also post when they are seeking employment,” partnership leaders said in a statement sent to The Daily Times. “The goal was to provide a place for displaced workers during the pandemic and ... to help employers who were increasing their workforce.”
Big and mid-size employers already are using the website to attract new workers: Royal Metal Powders, Blount Memorial Hospital, SmartBank, DENSO, Rocky Top Restoration and Hickory Construction have all posted links there.
Even U.S. Census Bureau job postings made their way to the Facebook group.
There are hopes a shift in hiring methods might improve some of the frustrating numbers facing state and regional markets.
June data from the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development captured a shocking image of the local job economy during economic ups and downs of past months: Blount unemployment was at 8.8% and the state was at 9.7%.
It’s been worse, though.
Tennessee unemployment reached unprecedented highs with a spike to 14.7% in April. Prior to the pandemic, the state’s highest seasonally adjusted rate was 12.9% in December 1982 and January 1983, according to partnership data.
