Blount Partnership is celebrating recent graduates hired into unique careers freshly out of high school through special-made videos in which the former students share their experiences as new professionals.
“The goal is to let both students and parents know that there are a lot of different pathways to a good career,” Blount Partnership Events and Partnership Programs Director Jessica Belitz said. “A lot of students go to a four-year university and pursue a bachelor’s, but there are also a lot of other great careers.”
Usually, the partnership hosts a “signing day” in which employers and community leaders gather to commemorate young professionals who participated in career and technical education (CTE) while in high school, but this year such an event was impossible due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, the Blount Partnership teamed up with Haven Media to record a series of interviews featuring three recent grads hired into careers they began pursuing while in high school.
“It’ll have the students as well as the employers talking about why it’s important to get those experiences in high school like work-based learning, industry certifications, dual credit, dual enrollment, those types of things,” Belitz said.
The partnership will send the videos to schools around the county for them to show current students what past students did when they were in their positions.
One of the students, Kurt Headrick, started working at the University of Tennessee River Dairy Farms during his senior year of high school.
But Headrick said his interest in agriculture came long before that.
“I’ve been growing up on a farm since I was born,” he said.
Now, he’s working on the dairy farm daily — arriving at 5 a.m. and staying sometimes until after 9 p.m.
“It’s definitely hard work,” Headrick said. “You have to have pretty good time management because you’re always moving around. You have to be pretty good at problem solving because when things go wrong, you have to be able to fix them.”
UT River Dairy Farms is paying Headrick’s way through UT Knoxville, where he plans to study agriculture.
“We’re really proud to have Kurt as a part of our team,” UT’s East Tennessee Agriculture and Education Center Director Bobby Simpson said. “He’s dependable, dedicated to doing the job right. He’s responsible, respectful and really has a strong work ethic.”
UT River Dairy Farms began operating in 2011 and has taken students from Heritage High School since, Simpson said.
“We generally have one of their students working part time,” he said. “Most of the time they start off feeding the young calves, but many of them have worked with even more responsibility as time goes on.”
NAVUS Automation Inc. hired Ethan Webb, another Heritage graduate, as an automation specialist weeks after his graduation.
“I’ve always enjoyed building things and seeing how they work,” Webb said. “So I continued it.”
During high school, Webb took welding classes under John David.
“I had been with him since my freshman year, and we had grown really close together,” Webb said. “He learned that I had very good attention to detail and other desirable qualities.”
Aaron Murr, another Heritage graduate who now works at NAVUS, called Davis asking if he knew of any qualified potential hires, and Davis recommended Webb.
“He referred me to him, and the next thing I know I’m getting a phone call on a Saturday morning offering me the position,” Webb said. “Real-world work life is completely different. The transition from school to work, work-based learning has made that a lot easier. I’m grateful for that opportunity to have. Not everybody gets that opportunity.”
Blount Partnership anticipates it will have several other recent graduates participate in the video campaign as more companies are able to begin hiring again.
