With Maryville’s native son U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander retiring in a few weeks, the Blount Partnership gathered letters from the community thanking the politician for his service.
People who sent letters included Maryville College President Bryan Coker, United Way of Blount County President/CEO Jennifer Wackerhagen, Leadership Blount Executive Director Pete Carter and more.
The letters thanked Alexander for his four decades of public service.
“As our Governor, the University of Tennessee President, the US Secretary of Education and throughout your distinguished career, you made Blount County proud and represented us well,” Blount Partnership President/CEO Bryan Daniels wrote in one letter.
Alexander was born in Maryville. His father was an elementary school principal before taking a higher-paying job at ALCOA Inc. when Alexander and his two sisters were children. His mother ran a nursery and preschool out of their Ruth Street house.
After graduating from Maryville High School, Vanderbilt University and New York University School of Law, Alexander returned to Tennessee in 1970.
Before being elected to the U.S. Senate in 2003, Alexander served as Tennessee governor from 1979-87 and U.S. secretary of education from 1991-93.
Many of Alexander’s years in public service often were dedicated to protecting national parks, and many letter writers praised Alexander’s devotion to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
“As we continue to make our location a signature feature of the College for various audiences, a vibrant and relevant Great Smoky Mountains National Park will be important; thus, we are excited about the possibilities presented by the Great American Outdoors Act,” Coker wrote.
In a Nov. 24 interview with The Daily Times, the senator said co-writing the Great American Outdoors Act was one of his greatest accomplishments, calling it “the one that was closest to my heart” — largely because of his East Tennessee roots.
The legislation, which was signed into law in August, will cut in half national parks’ deferred maintenance bills and fund permanently the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which has provided about $221.4 million for conservation and outdoor recreation efforts since the 1960s.
The Smokies has a deferred maintenance backlog of more than $224 million.
Alexander will hang this and his 40-plus years of legislation up at the end of the month when Sen.-elect Bill Hagerty is sworn in.
Alexander’s only retirement plan is to live with his wife, Honey, in Blount County.
“I’ve had the best seat in the house for the past 40 or 50 years, and it’s been like reading a really interesting book, so I’m going to turn the page and see what the next chapter is and hope it’s interesting as well,” Alexander told the newspaper in November. “I have no idea what it will be.”
