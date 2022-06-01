“I have successfully completed career readiness and attained employment. I am ready to work,” a large group of high school graduates signed before putting on a hat, holding a t-shirt, standing and posing hand-in-hand with an employer toward a group of cameras.
Job Signing Day hosted by the Blount Partnership has grown exponentially in the four years since its establishment, CEO Bryan Daniels and other event speakers said.
Inspired by athletic scholarship signing days, community stakeholders wanted to recognize hardworking students who prepared for their career by completing technical education courses — CTE — on a career pathway, earning an industry certification in school and/or participating in work-based learning.
During the first year, four companies and eight graduates were involved. Including graduates not in attendance yesterday, the ceremony honored 41 teenagers now employed by 17 different businesses. The event room was “three tables away,” as Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell said, from needing to move to the bigger space on the other side of the Hilton, Knoxville Airport.
Spokespersons for the employers, or owners themselves, said they have worked on growing their apprenticeship programs.
“Isn’t that what we’re supposed to do?” Mitchell said. “We’re supposed to make sure that our young people have the opportunity to be successful.”
Blackberry Farm representatives said Sydney Alexander from Maryville High School was the first high-school aged culinary apprentice hired, and the enterprise will be expanding the program.
Some signed for a full time job that could last until retirement, like William Blount High School graduates Nicholas Dove, Henry Hart and Amber Sortman for Denso, while others are working before attending college or combining work and school this summer.
A goal inspired by their own upbringing, Daniels and Mitchell said more opportunity within Blount County will keep high school graduates in the county to have a career and raise a family. Mitchell said communities are sustained by young people and opportunity.
“In a community, you have to have balance,” Mitchell said. “You can’t become a community of retirees.”
Balance isn’t achieved by stopping growth or development all together, Mitchell continued. He said he doesn’t want high school students to be forced to move away for a career and regret leaving one of the most beautiful places on the earth.
“Our secret sauce is this word right here:” Dave Bennett said, as he pointed to the Blount Partnership logo hung behind his podium, “partnership. This community, like no community across the country partners in collaboration better than anyone, and you can see it right here.”
Schools, businesses, elected officials and three municipal governments work together to make the whole county prosperous, Bennett continued.
Bennett, who Daniels introduced as “Blount County’s best friend” and a founder of signing day,
said his generation is to blame for vocational education getting lost in the seam, and he asked, “how do we get it back?”
Community-supported career options is one way.
“What we’re celebrating here today,” Bennett said, “is each of these students that are making a choice.” Military, work or college, graduates should have the ability to choose any career in their community.
David Murrell, new director of Blount County Schools, spoke on behalf of the school systems.
“There has been much work done in this community to support career technical education, which is one of the most vital pathways to a career right out of high school,” Murrell said. “Our programs of study are in high demand and are leading to employment and careers to allow our students to reach their fulled potential right here in Blount County.”
Recognitions:
• Alcoa High School: Kurstin Kinder.
• Halls High School: Ryan Doane.
• Heritage High School: Allee Hembree, Iylie Jones, Garrett Hackney, Caroline Belt.
• Maryville High School: Sydney Alexander, Iris Lentz, Emily Workman, Nathan Fair, Bryce Owenby, Braedon Pelfrey, Broc Pelfrey, Carson Gribble, Braden Ridings.
• Penn Foster online: Ty Truax.
• Samuel Everett School of Innovation: Karsyn Stibb.
• William Blount High School: Jacob Tarver, Logan Campbell, Skyler Sharp, Chris Atkins, Gage Brock, Bryson Phillips, Hayden Ricketts, Bennett Vaughn, John Hogan, Nicholas Dove, Henry Hart, Amber Sortman, Cole Arwood, Karoline Bell, Bradley Smith, Blake Murphy, Aaron Brantley, Zachary Stout, Sara Clore, Anna Lewis, Katie Garrett, Madison Turner, Emma Cox and Nicolas Crabtree.
