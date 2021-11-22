Blount County leaders extended a neighborly welcome to Smith & Wesson employees on a packed four-day trip last week organized by the Blount Partnership.
Traveling to the company’s current locations in three states, they made presentations and answered questions from employees and their family members about this region’s housing market, schools, recreation opportunities and even job opportunities for spouses.
Blount Partnership President and CEO Bryan Daniels said he extended the offer to make such as trip during negotiations with the company to help employees make the transition if it chose to move its headquarters in Springfield, Massachutts, to Blount County. He said the Partnership did something similar when DENSO Manufacturing chose to locate here.
“This is just what neighbors do for each other,” Daniels said in a phone interview Monday, Nov. 22.
Smith & Wesson broke ground this month on a new facility at Partnership Park North that is to include the company’s headquarters, plastic injection molding, pistol and long gun assembly, and distribution operations.
The company has said it expects “upwards of 750 jobs” to move from three current locations to Maryville, although it will continue to have about 1,000 employees in Massachusetts, as well as operations in Maine.
“Just about everyone we spoke with was excited to be coming here,” Daniels said. “They just want to be in a place that really supports them.”
Daniels also said they are embracing the beauty, amenities and lifestyle of this community, noting the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, trail systems, water recreation opportunities and more.
Still, he noted that this is one of the biggest moves many will make in their lives. The company has been in the same community for more than 150 years, and some families have worked for Smith & Wesson for generations. Daniels said they have “such a love for what they do and the company.”
“We’re determined to help create a soft landing spot for those families,” he said.
“It was very important that they saw us as a friend and know that they can lean on us as they go through a major life change,” Daniels said.
Three states, four days
The group included Daniels, the Blount Partnership’s director of workforce development, Jessica Belitz, and Director of Economic Development Lauren Emert, as well as Dave Bennett, a member of the Blount County Industrial Development Board.
Smith & Wesson has hired a company to help with employee relocations, and it is working with Realty Executives, which sent Chief Operating Officer Pat McGill to speak about the region, including Knox, Loudon, Monroe and Anderson counties. “It’s foolish to think that everybody’s going to live in Blount County,” Daniels said.
Leaders of all three public school districts attended: Maryville’s Director Mike Winstead, Alcoa’s Director Becky Stone and Blount County Schools Assistant Director Jake Jones.
Also in the group were Blount Memorial’s business health manager, Janet Gilson; East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s Vice President of Operations Steven Godbold; and Kelly Forster, superintendent of recreation for Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks and Recreation.
They took off from Blount County around 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, for Columbia, Missouri, then Tuesday headed to Springfield, Massachusetts, and left there around 5:30 a.m. Thursday for Deep River, Connecticut, returning to Tennessee around midnight.
At each location they gave about a 40-minute presentation. Then the Tennessee representatives were set up at tables like a career fair for people to walk by and ask questions. In Springfield, employees were encouraged to bring their family members to an evening event.
Daniels said the Smith and Wesson employees already are engaging with this community through social media sites and subscribing to The Daily Times. “They’re reading and watching all of what transpires here,” he said. Some already have Maryville or Blount County T-shirts, and many are planning to visit the area during school or work breaks.
“They’re doing their homework,” he said, figuring out where a spouse might work, where to go to church or to shop. When DENSO was moving to Maryville, Daniels said, “We matched them with families to help them move and build a life here.”
Construction on the Smith & Wesson campus is expected to take about 18 months, and already some employees are at work here. At this point no one knows how many will choose to relocate and how many spots the company will have to fill.
Daniels said the Blount County representatives also gave the Smith & Wesson workers a sense of this community. “They welcome you with open arms, but as the same time they’ll expect you to be involved in the community,” he said. “We have an expectation that you’ll be involved in something bigger than yourself,” such as a nonprofit or church.
After speaking with Smith & Wesson production workers and leadership throughout the week, Daniels said, “They’ll fit in nicely in this community.”
Two planes for the trip came from a “community patriarch” and “someone who had access to a plane,” whom Daniels declined to name. “They like being behind the scenes,” he said. Smith & Wesson covered the hotel, meal and other transportation costs for the trip, according to Daniels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.