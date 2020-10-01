The Blount Partnership is looking for sponsors for the inaugural Career Connection event.
The event, which will be held virtually through Zoom, will take place from 10-11 a.m. Oct. 29 and feature employers in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and manufacturing fields. Employers will be able to pitch their companies and the full-time and part-time jobs available to potential employees.
The event also will be recorded and shared with STEM and manufacturing students at local high schools.
For more information or to become a sponsor, visit blountchamber.com/careerconnection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.