The Blount Partnership is trying to get ahead of what a coronavirus outbreak in the county could do to businesses by hosting a panel of experts Friday.
Set for the morning of March 13, the panel will include a number of local business representatives and some health department officials to address how small and large Blount businesses can adapt if the infamous COVID-19 comes to the county.
Partnership Communications Director Jeff Muir confirmed the event was something that came to fruition just after the first coronavirus case was announced in Tennessee on Friday.
“We just wanted to make sure that our chamber businesses and businesses throughout the county ... had an opportunity to hear what the different ramifications are when facing this virus,” he said.
The two-hour discussion will address what business managers can do to stay afloat if sickness keep their employees away from work.
Muir said part of the discussion also will tackle employment law: what to do if an employee contracts the virus and what the laws regarding a work-from-home policy look like.
Panelists will include Becky Huckaby with McGhee Tyson Airport; Howard Jackson with Wimberly, Lawson, Wright, Daves & Jones; Bob Booker of DENSO; a Clayton Homes representative; Kelly Fletcher from Fletcher Marketing PR; and two representatives from the Blount County Health Department, Annie Baker and Will Gates.
Topics that panelists will discuss include how an outbreak could impact businesses and advice about preparing.
There will be question-and-answer time and much of the two hours will be dedicated to effective communication efforts moving forward.
“Tuesday of last week we weren’t even discussing it,” Muir said. “As the week went on we said ‘We probably need to do something because this seems to be moving awfully quickly.’ And who knows where we’ll be next Tuesday.”
Universities across the state already are planning for remote classrooms, Muir pointed out, and businesses may have to follow suit.
The event will be streamed on Facebook at the Partnership’s page. Muir said he expects it to pack a room with a capacity of 80.
“There are a lot more questions than answers right now,” Muir said, noting the wisdom panelists have to offer is precautionary. “Hopefully we don’t have to take a whole lot of this into action, but we especially want the business community to be prepared. If people stay home, this could have far-reaching impact.”
