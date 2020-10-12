Blount Partnership is taking the virtual leap by hosting an online job fair Oct. 29, from 10-11 a.m., with 17 companies participating.
Sponsored by DENSO Manufacturing, Newell Brands, Cherokee Millwright and the American Job Center, the event will be open to anyone seeking a job in Blount County.
When it's over, job seekers will be emailed an information sheet with job listings, company contacts and online links to apply.
“Companies are looking to hire employees at all skill levels and without in-person job fairs, the virtual world is next best option,” Jessica Belitz said. Belitz leads the Partnership’s workforce development efforts and added the event is an opportunity for job seekers to learn more about local businesses in a single hour.
The job fair will be focused on manufacturing careers as well as science, technology, engineering and math positions. Internships, part-time and full-time jobs will be offered. Employers wishing to participate can contact Belitz at 865-983-2241.
Those interested in attending can register at blountchamber.com/careerconnection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.