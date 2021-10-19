Blount Partnership CEO and President Bryan Daniels this month was elected to a top position inside a Washington D.C.-based economic development nonprofit, a news release states.
The International Economic Development Council’s (IEDC) nominating committee elected Daniels to serve as chair of the Planning and Business Development Committee of the IEDC board of directors during a process that happened at the board’s Oct. 6 meeting at IEDC’s 2021 Annual Conference, held this year in Nashville.
Daniels’ upcoming term will begin on Jan. 1, 2022.
“We look forward to Daniels’ leadership as chair of the Planning and Business Development Committee,” 2021 IEDC board Chair Tom Kucharski said. “(His) new leadership role will ensure great accomplishments in 2022 and beyond.”
“We are very pleased with our new board’s credentials and commitment to economic development. They will help lead the International Economic Development Council to the future of this profession,” IEDC President and CEO Jeff Finkle added.
Daniels said he was honored to be appointed.
“It’s been a privilege to serve on the IEDC board of directors and I’m looking forward to leading this committee as we put forth a plan that will enable IEDC to address strategic issues in today’s rapidly changing world,” Daniels said in a press release.
Daniels in 2010 was named president and CEO of the Blount Partnership, which is made up of five entities that include the Partnership of the Blount County Chamber of Commerce, Blount County Economic Development Board, the Smoky Mountain Tourism Development Authority and the Blount Chamber Foundation.
The partnership’s 24-person staff is responsible for all economic development activities within the jurisdictional borders of Blount County and the cities of Alcoa, Maryville, Townsend, Rockford, Friendsville and Louisville.
Two of its most recent recruits include the industry-leading names Amazon and Smith & Wesson.
