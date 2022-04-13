Blount County Commissioner Steve Mikels tried to reassure an audience member at a Wednesday, April 13, Republican candidate forum of his support for local businesses.
He told the audience member, retired businessman Kevin Kirkland, “If there’s political rhetoric that’s going on, a phone call could curb that. And that is a problem in our commission — if we want to see somebody fail, we give them a lack of information. And had I been reached out to, I promise you, you would have had my vote.”
Mikels’ comments followed a question from Kirkland asking why Mikels voted against applying for a state grant that, Kirkland said, would have allowed an area company to expand within the county.
Mikels’ initial answer was that he lacked the information he needed for a “yes” vote.
However, his answer failed to satisfy all members of the audience at the Blount Partnership’s fourth, final candidate forum. Aaron Killian, a marketing strategist with the Visual Voice, asked Mikels why, if he lacked sufficient information for the vote, he didn’t seek it out.
“How would they know they didn’t provide enough information?” Killian asked.
Mikels said that he felt the information provided in the resolution was too sparse. “If they can’t give me any more information than that, what do they need my vote for?” he said of his reasoning on the vote.
The four other candidates at the forum also worked to establish their support for local businesses throughout the event.
Opposing Mikels for the District 9, Seat B position on the commission, Chuck Tallent told audience members that workforce education would be critical to recruiting the employees such businesses need to grow.
If elected, Tallent said, he would support educational programs including career and technical education skills development. CTE, he argued, would help small businesses attract capable local talent.
Blount County Board of Education District 3 candidate Diane Bain said that her motivation for running for re-election was rooted in her interest in developing the school system’s “job field readiness” programming.
“We have over 16 CTE career clusters and 34 programs of study with 120-plus classes. It’s extremely important to me,” she said.
District 1 BOE candidate Brian King that his motivation for running was also linked to business concerns. “Let’s get them ready so they can enter the workforce … let’s have them ready to do that,” he said.
He was, he said, especially concerned by what he saw as a lack of participation in the workforce.
The candidates also discussed growth within the county and school systems. For both Mikels and Tallent, growth presents Blount County with major challenges, and their proposed solutions involved “controlling” that growth.
Yet, for BOE candidates Bain, King and Debbie Sudhoff — vying with King for reelection to her District 1 seat — some growth in the school system could be positive.
“We would want to make sure that the patterns that we’re seeing in the growth would be constant … You obviously don’t want to uproot a student and their family from one school to another without making sure that data is valid for long-term growth,” Sudhoff said, in response to a question about growth planning from The Daily Times.
“But, again, we have capacity in our current school system to absorb initial growth.”
Both King and Bain concurred. King noted that “numbers are down in the schools” in terms of enrollment.
“Some growth would be a good thing, and we do have available space in, as Mrs. Sudhoff said, several of our schools. And we hope we do grow,” Bain added, in the final comment of the forum.
