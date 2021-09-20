Blount Partnership Director of Tourism Kim Mitchell was named the Women in TN Tourism & Hospitality Leader of the Year, the awarding organization announced in a media release.
The award from HospitalityTN was given during the Stars of the Industry Gala at the Governor's Conference on Sept. 16. It is presented each year to a "female professional leader in the hospitality industry." According to the release, the "recipient is a role model with noteworthy accomplishments, leadership roles and volunteer positions."
Mitchell has served as the director of tourism for the Blount Partnership and the Smoky Mountain Tourism Development Authority since 2014.
“We’re proud of Kim’s hard work, leadership and her expertise in hospitality, marketing and event management,” Blount Partnership President Bryan Daniels said. “She possesses a passion and enthusiasm for Tennessee and Blount County. We congratulate her on her many accolades and dedication to raising the bar and ensuring Blount County is a top destination for travel.”
