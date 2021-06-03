As Blount County educators, employers and families celebrated 24 students making a seamless transition from high school to careers and continuing education on Thursday, June 3, Mayor Ed Mitchell recalled how limited the options were when he was their age.
“You either went to work at ALCOA, you went to college, you went to the military, or if you had a family farm or business, you might luck up and have that opportunity, or you moved off. You went to Chicago; you went to Detroit; you went to Atlanta, because that was the narrow focus of what your opportunities were in this county,” he said during the Blount County Signing Day the Blount Partnership hosted at the Airport Hilton.
“With the companies that we’ve been able to recruit, we’ve been able to capture those young people and keep them here in Blount County,” the county mayor said.
The event also was a celebration of collaboration among K-12 schools, colleges and employers to train students for high-demand fields, from skilled trades such as welding and electricians to nursing and cybersecurity.
The 2021 graduates earned industry certifications and college credits during high school, and took part in work-based learning with employers. Now they are working full or part time, providing financial security, and most plan to continue their education in some way.
Half a dozen students will enter an apprenticeship program in a few months with Danny Davis Electrical Contractors Inc. or Massey Electric Co.
Blount Memorial long has worked with area schools to provide work-based learning for students earning the certified nursing assistant credential, and the four who signed work “letters of intent” this week all also plan to pursue nursing degrees.
“The message today is every student can obtain an advantageous and lucrative career no matter what path they choose,” Blount Partnership President and CEO Bryan Daniels said.
“For quite some time vocational education developed a stigma,” noted Lisa Collins, assistant principal of William Blount High School. “High school students were under the impression that the only way to reach their full potential was to go to a four-year university, but what we now know is that career and technical education is in high demand and is leading to employment and careers that allow our students to reach their full potential.”
Collins also mentioned that CTE programs can provide academic motivation for students. That was true for Jacob Gabrys, who was hooked in ninth grade when when he first soldered metal in an introduction to manufacturing class, then went on to further study welding at WBHS.
“It made me want to come to school,” he said, and as a result his grades in other classes rose too.
The information technology firm Avero Advisors has hosted work-based learning students for the past two years. “The talent we’ve found is sometimes better than colleges across the country,” said President and CEO Abhijit “AV” Verekar.
Students at the signing came from Knoxville’s Karns High School as well as Alcoa, Maryville, Heritage and William Blount, which held its own event earlier.
The employers were ICC International, Avero Advisors, Danny Davis Electric, Boatmate Trailers, Cherokee Millwright, Smoky Mountain Gymnastics, Royal Metal Powders, Blount Memorial Hospital, Viper Customs, Cornerstone of Recovery, Resource MFG, Xtreme Tower Products and Massey Electric.
