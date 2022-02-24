Though development in Blount County has proven controversial lately, the Thursday, Feb. 23 meeting of the Blount County Planning Commission ended with unanimity among commission members on this month’s agenda items.
The Thursday meeting provided a sharp contrast to previous commission meetings. On Jan. 27, at the 10-person commission’s most recent meeting, members split evenly over approval of a plat that included land off Best Road and Newberry Lane.
No members of the public commented at the meeting, which was primarily concerned with the consideration of two site plans: one for a preschool addition at East Brown School Road and one for Ron’s Auto Outlet.
A third site plan was removed from the meeting agenda for further readjustment, but will be considered by the commission at a later date.
The nine members present at the meeting voted to approve both plans unanimously. The meeting, which began at 5:30, adjourned after about 15 minutes.
Planning Commission Chair Ed Stucky told The Daily Times that “site plans, normally, always go fast.” When the commission works on subdivision plats, though, Stucky said that meetings tend to be more involved. But he noted that “tonight we had no subdivisions, and we had to pull one site plan.”
“We’ve had short meetings before, but I can’t remember when we’ve not had an adjoining of land, subdivision activity — highly unusual, just to be site plans.”
