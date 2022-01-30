A split vote from the Blount County Planning Commission on Thursday, Jan. 27, may allow the controversial Best Farms subdivision to proceed.
The commission members voted 5-5 on a motion to approve a revised plat that includes 218 lots on 53 acres off Best Road and Newbury Lane. Developer Mesana Investments Inc. filed a lawsuit after the commission denied a plat for 224 lots in September 2021.
Last week members Roy Gamble, Tom Hodge, Scott King, Darrell Tipton and Clifford Walker voted in favor of approving the revised plat, and Geneva Harrison, Jeff Jopling, Bruce McClellan, Steve Mikels and Linda Webb voted against it.
At the beginning of the meeting commission members noted it had been 52 days since the revised plat had been submitted, and at 60 days without action it automatically would be approved.
After the vote Planning Department Director Thomas Lloyd noted that may be considered no action and suggested the board might want to make another motion. Mikels said he believed everyone on the commission knew what they were doing with their votes.
“I think what we need to do in the county government offices is stop working for developers,” Mikels said.
Lloyd interrupted and said, “Excuse me sir, but you are probably out of order.”
“That’s not your job, Thomas,” said Mikels. “That is not your job to call me out of order.”
Lloyd walked off but returned later in the meeting and both he and Mikels apologized.
Chairman Tipton had noted there was not an attorney in the room to advise anyone, and after the exchange between Mikels and Lloyd said they had a tie vote and whatever the repercussions that would be it unless someone wanted to change their vote.
The commission had delayed a vote in December after learning of the lawsuit, which members of the public and commission raised as a concern last week. Derick Jones, president of Sterling Engineering, spoke on behalf of the developer and said the lawsuit was filed to meet a deadline for taking action on the first denial.
Jones said the revised plat made lots bordering the Allenbrook subdivision wider and included minor modifications in the drainage plans.
In September 2021 every commission member except Tipton had voted to deny the initial Best Farms proposal. At the same meeting the commission voted 9-0 to deny a preliminary plat for Pate Farms, a proposed 190 lots on 70.55 acres along Old Niles Ferry Road, with Gamble abstaining. Landowner Stephen Blair is challenging that denial in Blount County Chancery Court.
The planning commission has formed an ad hoc committee to review the county’s zoning regulations in response to concern about the amount of development.
