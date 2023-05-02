Following months of discussion over amending regulations for high-density housing, the Blount County Planning Commission last week recommended that the county commission change its zoning to limit some types of residential development.
The vote April 27 followed multiple meetings and consultations with county development officials about how to redefine rules for cluster housing, which permits a higher number of homes on smaller lots than standard subdivisions. Cluster homes also have smaller setback requirements than traditional developments.
The county commission would have to hold a public hearing on the proposed change before taking final action on the recommendation.
Cluster homes have been a significant source of controversy in county government in recent years. Opponents cite strain to local infrastructure and interest in preserving the rural quality of parts of the county as reasons for adopting more defined regulations. Supporters of the development type say that it can keep housing prices affordable.
If the commission ultimately adopts the planning board’s new recommendations, developers interested in building cluster housing would need to reserve 40% of their land for “usable open space,” according to a draft of the proposal. Setback requirements would shift as well.
Cluster developments also would need to be built on a minimum 10 acres of land, a reduction from a March planning commission recommendation that the minimum be set at 15 acres.
The recommendation to change the zoning regulations passed the planning commission unanimously April 27. But discussion beforehand saw planning commissioners split over the minimum required acreage for a cluster development.
Planning Commissioner David Wells suggested the lower minimum, saying “I felt like 10 acres is a sufficient piece of property that would allow a decent number of homes, in a small subdivision, to be constructed.” Wells, who serves on the county commission as well as the planning board, stressed that the requirement would be a minimum, rather than a recommendation.
He said that he felt a 10-acre minimum might be more amenable to developers hoping to build affordable homes than the 15-acre requirement.
Others on the board, including Bruce McClellan and Nick Bright, said that they favored retaining the 15-acre requirement. McClellan said he thought it would be impractical to build on just 10 acres.
“If you’re going to cluster something, and you’re gonna get it 10 acres, then you’re not going to be able to do any clustering,” he said.
For Bright, who also serves on the county commission, keeping unincorporated Blount County rural is at the heart of efforts to change zoning rules.
Those changes are meant to ensure that dense developments are mostly limited to the cities of Maryville and Alcoa, he told The Daily Times. Removing any incentive to build large, dense residential developments has been his motivation for promoting the zoning changes, he said.
Planning Commissioner Tom Hodge asked whether the reduction would allow developers who own 30 acres to build an additional set of cluster homes relative to the earlier proposal. He said he was interested in which requirement was more practical. Planning Commissioner Darrell Tipton replied, “I would think if you have 30 acres, you’d go ahead and do one (development).”
“There’s really no reason to break it down any farther,” Tipton said. “The biggest thing you run into is the availability of a 10-acre tract versus 15 aces, and also the development cost.” The smaller tracts are more affordable, he noted.
Planning commissioners voted 6-3 to accept the reduction.
Thursday wasn’t the first time the planning commission has recommended changes to cluster development rules. County commissioners added provisions for cluster developments to the zoning regulations in late 2020, but by fall 2021 they were reconsidering their utility.
In 2022, the planning commission forwarded a recommendation to end allowances for new cluster homes. The county commission declined to take up that recommendation in the fall.
The proposal comes amid other attempts to change or re-examine county zoning; county commissioners set a public hearing on a separate proposal — to reduce the minimum lot size for new developments in certain zoning districts, among other changes — for May 9. Additionally, a public introduction to a countywide study on growth is scheduled to start later in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.