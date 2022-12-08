In its December meeting, the Blount County Planning Commission voted to deny its approval of the county commission’s most recent attempt to mandate larger lot sizes for new residential development.
Blount Planning Commission Chairman Ed Stucky stressed that that decision is not binding on the Blount County Commission, which has jurisdiction over zoning regulations. Instead, Blount Planning is tasked with providing the county commission with its recommendations ahead of final action.
Since fall 2021, the county and the planning commissions have debated proposals to change zoning and subdivision regulations, aiming to avoid what proponents of the measures say is the potential to foster escalating growth and an unattractive aesthetic. Such attempts have included conversation about ideal minimum lot sizes, as well as bids to eliminate cluster and planned unit developments, both denser than the standard for building projects.
Discussion on what action to take has led to split votes and extended back-and-forth exchanges among commissioners and members of the public; it has centered on two parts of the county — the R1, or rural residential, district and the suburbanizing district.
In November, the county commission sent to Blount Planning a resolution to increase the minimum lot size for residential development in the suburbanizing district from .16 acres per unit of development on county sewer to .5 acres.
That would add 14,780 square feet to the requirement.
In the R1 district, the floor for development on sewer would also shift, from .53 acres to .75. For development on septic, the resolution would set the minimum lot size at .75 acres for both R1 and the suburbanizing districts.
Because the city of Alcoa also has interests in the county’s suburbanizing district, its own regional planning body was sent the county’s proposal as well.
Maryville resident Jason Reeves spoke in favor of the resolution during public comment at the planning meeting. He asked whether, while the county waits on the results of a comprehensive growth study it’s commissioned, “We (are) going to allow large agricultural properties to be developed at high densities that will cripple our local infrastructure?”
“That is not what most Blount County residents want our county to look like,” he said.
Planning Commissioner Darrell Tipton commented that he opposed the move to increase minimum lot sizes in the Suburbanizing zone specifically, saying that it was both politically motivated and “excessive.”
“This resolution to increase the lot size to one halfacre in suburbanizing is not a good planning resolution,” he said.
“I think a half-acre lot size in a suburban area, where you have sewer, is just excessive and not what we need to be doing. Again, I respect the fact that the commission is a political body and they’re looking at it from a political standpoint,” he said. He noted that he expected the county commission to adopt the resolution.
Planning commissioner Nick Bright, who also serves on the county commission, moved, unsuccessfully, to send the resolution back to the county commission with its approval. The planning commission instead forwarded a subsequent recommendation rejecting the resolution.
