Blount County Planning Commissioners are drafting newer and more detailed standards for developers hoping to build cluster homes, a type of dense residential development.
Such developments are typically made up of a greater number of homes on smaller lots than traditional subdivisions. Setback requirements for cluster homes are also often relaxed in comparison, though developers are generally told to provide a certain amount of open space for residents’ use.
Whether cluster homes represent a problem for local infrastructure, whether they offer a route to increased affordable housing and whether provisions for them should be removed from county ordinance have all been past topics of discussion.
In their Thursday, March 23, meeting, planning commissioners talked over a recent draft proposal mandating that cluster developments be built on at least 15 acres of land “under unified ownership.” The proposal suggests new rules for crediting developers with including open space and mandating that 40% of cluster developments consist of open space. The proposal also includes a recommendation that development buffers — such as walls or vegetation — could run the perimeter of a cluster subdivision and extend 40 feet from the road
The recommendations come partly from a March 20 called planning commission meeting. Any recommendations approved by the planning commission are subject to approval from the county commission.
“We’re trying to redefine ‘cluster’ in such a manner that we have more facility to get desirable subdivisions, but at the same time, we don’t want to make unreasonable use of the land,” Planning Commission Chairman Ed Stucky said. “We’re struggling with how we do accomplish putting standards in place that are fair and make good common sense with the use of land, but at the same time prevent some of the things that we see in current subdivisions that we dislike very strongly.”
The design of open space in cluster developments is one area that planning commissioners have termed problematic.
Though planning commissioners also gave their approval Thursday to a final plat from Clover Meadow Subdivision, Planning Commissioners Bruce McClellan and David Wells both said that they were concerned about the useability of the open spaces in the development. A 90-lot cluster development near where U.S. 411 South intersects with Calderwood Highway, Clover Meadow’s preliminary plat was approved two years ago on a 9-0 vote.
“To me, (the open space) should almost be included in the lots and not have an open space,” McClellan said.
Yet, planning commissioners weren’t completely set on adopting the draft proposal’s remedies Thursday. John Giles, who serves on both the planning commission and the Blount County Commission, said that he was unsure about the 40-foot buffer requirement. Wells, who also serves on both the planning commission and the county commission, said he had reservations about the proposal as well.
He noted that developers would receive credit for open space through use of the buffers.
“If they get one-to-one credit, and we make that (buffer) 40-feet wide, we’re giving a lot of space that’s gonna go toward that 40% (open space) requirement for that whole entire development,” Wells said Thursday. “I don’t want to forgo the requirement inside the development — to have the requirement of contiguous property, valuable open space, all of that stuff — because we required this magic buffer that we put down around the whole property.”
Highway Superintendent Jeff Headrick said that he’d received “at least three” calls from utilities expressing concerns about the possible buffer requirement.
Thomas Lloyd, the county’s development services director, said that the 40-foot buffer suggestion was given as a kind of placeholder, based on zoning ordinance dealing with developments such as apartments. “Maybe that is too much,” he said. But buffering around a development’s perimeter could have some merit, he continued. If a subdivision is built near a large farm, he said, that farm could also eventually develop; if it did, without the perimeter requirement, there might not be a buffer between two built up areas.
“This is a major, major impact, so we want to get it as right as we can get it,” Stucky said of the discussion on cluster homes.
“We’re looking at real trade offs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.