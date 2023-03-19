Blount County officials are considering whether to amend the rules for cluster developments and whether to temporarily end provisions for them.
Distinct from traditional residential developments because some can be built at a higher density and are not subject to standard setback regulations, cluster homes must also provide residents with a certain amount of open space. During a called county planning commission meeting Monday, March 20, members are scheduled to talk about rules that would set a minimum size of 10 acres for new cluster homes and lay out new requirements for how open space in those developments can be designed.
Draft language for the new rules states that the goal of the proposal is “to achieve balance between growth and preservation of open space in rural and suburban settings by clustering homes on a smaller proportion of land than a traditional subdivision.”
Under the proposed rules, density requirements would change. Among other alterations, the draft proposal reads, “The overall density (…) of the development (would) not exceed that otherwise allowed within the district” where a home is located.
New open space requirements would mean that 33% of a cluster development project would be dedicated to open space. A quarter of that space would have to be contiguous — it couldn’t be split into smaller open spaces and still meet the new regulation, and most residents would have “direct views and access” to it.
The discussion Monday will be part of a larger debate about how to manage growth inside the county. It’s meant to take a more casual tone than standard debate, Planning Commision Chairman Ed Stucky said during a February meeting.
The meeting comes after extended discussions from the planning commission, an ad hoc planning subcommittee and the Blount County Commission about growth in the area.
In 2022, the planning commission recommended that the county commission strike cluster development provisions from the zoning ordinance. The commission opted against doing so, but has adopted and modified suggestions mandating minimum lot sizes for new developments.
The rules change discussion also comes with a separate, related, proposal to end provisions for cluster development entirely for a six-month period. Planning Commissioner David Wells, who also serves on the county commission, introduced the recommendation during the planning commission’s February meeting.
The proposal was made in the form of a draft resolution for the county commission. It states that, since the planning commission seeks to amend cluster developments regulations and has asked the county’s development services staff to develop a redefinition of cluster homes, such development should be taken from county ordinance for a six-month period. The removal is temporary, intended to last while staff investigate and implement new options for cluster homes.
The idea behind the proposal, Wells said, was that in instances involving cluster homes in the coming months, the situation would be “very clear for both for staff and for us to be able to determine approval, non approval.” That clarity would be helpful as development services consider how new rules on cluster zoning could work in the county.
Developments that have already been approved will not be affected by subsequent rules changes.
After passing the Blount County Planning Commission, the proposal was sent to Alcoa’s regional planning body. There, it received a recommendation and was forwarded to the county commission for further action. Because the change could affect part of Alcoa’s territory, its regional planning body was consulted.
