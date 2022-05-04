It’s a festival like any other, only with a rainbow patina over it all: Blount Pride has secured the Jack Greene Park in downtown Maryville for the second annual Blount Pride festival on July 30.
The event, according to organizers, will be a family-friendly, all-ages atmosphere with food trucks, children’s games, youth activities, community organization meet-and-greets and live music from area LGBTQ artists, including Adeem the Artist. Steering committee member Shannon Bryant said the festival is still very much in the planning stages, and the organization is focusing its immediate efforts on raising the funds necessary to secure the event for those who attend.
“Now that we’ve got the date and the space, we can actually start developing the event,” Bryant said. “Specifically, the funds we’ll be raising are going to go toward what it takes to put this event on — the park itself, for example, and everything that’s needed for that, like portable toilets, tables, tents and those types of things. Added onto this is the cost to make this a safe and secure environment.
“The City of Maryville has, as far as security goes, made several recommendations on how to make this a safe event, and those costs are passed along to us as the people who are hosting the event, and our stance is that whatever it takes to make this a safe event for everybody who comes, it is our honor to do that. The City of Maryville has been amazing to work with in this process, the Maryville Police have been very thoughtful and open about making the safety of this event paramount.
“It’s really been great as a community of LGBTQ people and allies to have that kind of thoughtful consideration from a government body in our area that is just here to make sure it’s safe and that everybody’s alright,” Bryant added.
The inaugural Blount Pride event took place in August 2019 at The Bird and the Book in Maryville, and despite a smattering of protesters — two separate groups that included representatives from a few area churches along the sidewalk across the street from the venue, separated by a few feet from a half-dozen white nationalists — it drew more than 700 people to celebrate diversity and inclusion.
Canceled by COVID for 2020 and 2021, organizers began looking at a bigger venue in planning for this year’s Pride event and began the application process with the City of Maryville to use Jack Greene Park (often used interchangeably with Theater in the Park, the area adjacent to the Blount County Courthouse where the Foothills Fall Festival was once held).
“The application is reviewed at the administration level for any potential issues, and then I typically call the organization leadership to walk through any items that may be an issue,” Maryville Administrative Services Director Jane Groff told The Daily Times via email. “Organizations must meet the criteria of usage, provide application fees, deposit, and insurance, along with the ability to pay for any related costs. If the organization decides to move forward with the application, we will schedule a meeting with the special events team comprised of representatives from each affected city department.
“They each have their own areas of expertise and concern and walk the applicant through the event to ensure all questions are addressed, rules are explained, and pitfalls are avoided. We try to help ensure events are successful and we can assist in pointing out issues that may be problematic.”
Once a determination of requirements to execute the event is made, the city then provides the host organization with an estimate of charges for required or requested staffing, setup, access, security and other measures that involve work outside of the simple lease of space for the event. Applications must be received at least 90 days in advance, Groff added, but provided all criteria are met, the event team’s approval process is a fairly straightforward one to navigate for all organizations.
For Blount Pride, raising money to pay for those costs is the group’s priority. A recent Pride Night at Maryville’s Round 6 Brewing was successfully packed, various events at The Bird and the Book have contributed to the cause, and now organizers are appealing to allies and supporters in the Blount County community, Bryant said.
“We’re asking people who support LGBTQ folks here in Blount County to help us put this together,” she said. “Everybody with Blount Pride is a volunteer, so all of the money we raise will go toward the actual costs to do it. We also need volunteers for the event itself, because it’s going to take more people than we currently have on the steering committee to pull everything together.
“We want everyone to know that if they would like to volunteer on the day of, they can message us through Facebook and Instagram, and if people just want to straight-up donate, they can do so through our fiscal sponsor, Appalachian Community Fund. Just make sure to designate your gift for Blount Pride.”
Blount Pride, Bryant added, is also receiving seed money from Knox Pride, also known as the East Tennessee Equality Council, which is a nonprofit organization that helps outlying Pride organizations with event planning and financial resources. Other financial sponsors, Bryant said, include Appalachian OUTreach, formerly known as the Foothills LGBT Center, a volunteer organization designed to support LGBTQ individuals in East Tennessee; and the Blount-based congregation Foothills Unitarian Universalist Church.
While those organizations have agreed to provide some financial help to Blount Pride, the local group hopes local residents will match their donations. And while LGBTQ issues are a hot-button topic in a decided red community like Blount County, the volume of Blount Pride participants in 2019, Bryant added, indicates that the LGBT community, as well as its supporters and allies, is bigger than many local residents might think. And for those interested in learning more about it, she said, the Pride festival is a great place to gather knowledge and be entertained at the same time.
“Personally, I believe that most people in our community have a live-and-let-live attitude towards their neighbors, and as long as people are decent neighbors, they’re fine,” she said. “I think that for most people, they may not go to a Pride festival, but us having one is OK. Of course, there will be some for whom it’s not OK, too. Anything you do, there’s going to be people who disagree with it, but in general, I have found that most people in Blount County, if not fully LGBTQ allies, are at least tolerant of LGBTQ folks. That’s what I want to believe about our community.”
