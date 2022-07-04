The lineup is fleshed out, the venue is secured and the wheels of organization roll toward an end-of-the-month finish line: For the first time since 2019, Blount Pride will celebrate unity and diversity in a downtown festival on July 30.
Organizers announced earlier this year that they had secured Jack Greene Park, adjacent to the Blount County Courthouse, to hold the event, and preparations continue with representatives from the City of Maryville, according to Blount Pride steering committee member Shannon Bryant. While Pride Month is typically observed in June, Blount organizers opted to hold the local celebration in July to avoid conflict with other area Pride activities, she added.
“People should come, because it’s going to be a good time — a time of community-building, of visibility, of togetherness,” Bryant said. “We get asked sometimes, why is this important? And for me, I grew up in a world where (LGBTQ issues and lifestyles) were not even remotely acceptable. And when you had questions about things like this, you didn’t know where to go.
“You were alone, and you may as well have been on an island — but for people who are growing up and finding themselves, this lets them know there are other people they can reach out to now. Being visible helps people.”
For young members of the LGBTQ community, that visibility is critical: According to an annual survey by The Trevor Project, an organization that offers crisis support for LGBTQ youth, 45% of them considered suicide; more than 60% reported their homes weren’t affirming; and nearly 2 in 5 said they lived in communities that weren’t accepting of LGBTQ individuals.
The purpose of a Pride celebration, Bryant pointed out, is to celebrate resilience — Pride began when LGBTQ patrons of New York City pushed back against police harassment in 1969, leading to what’s known as the Stonewall riots. That Pride has evolved from a protest to family-friendly affairs that feature face-painting and children’s activities — both of which will be available at Blount Pride — is a sign of how far acceptance has come, even in communities as conservative as Blount County, Bryant said.
“I often have people come to me who ask, ‘How do I navigate this type of thing?,’ and I’m glad to be a resource, but what if they don’t have someone like me?” she said. “What about their grandkids? What about a child’s future partner? What about all those folks that we don’t know yet? We’re building a world where they can feel safe, and that’s what’s important to me. Honestly, I would hope that Blount County would be a place where every person of good intent would feel safe being who they are and not having to hide. That’s why Pride is important.”
Pride events in East Tennessee have grown exponentially since the first celebration was observed in Knoxville in 2006. In 2019, the first Blount Pride event was held at The Bird and the Book on East Broadway in Maryville, and organizers hoped for a modest turnoff. When roughly 700 people of all sexual orientations came out, they realized that for the next event, they would need a bigger space.
COVID-19 forced its postponement in 2020 and 2021, but to accommodate larger crowds, organizers decided to move to downtown Maryville for 2022 with the help of presenting partners (Foothills Unitarian Universalist Church, Southland Books and Café, Knox Pride and Appalachian OUTreach) and a fiscal sponsor (Appalachian Community Fund).
While the event will feature food trucks — as long as they’re approved to set up and sell by the City of Maryville — there won’t be vendors, Bryant said.
“The City of Maryville doesn’t allow vending on that site,” she said. “It’s something of a trade-off, because we’d love that, but we chose to go with a central, visible location in order to raise awareness of Pride in our community. We are going to have tables for community resources to help connect people in the community with affirming services; we are going to have entertainment; we are going to have kids’ activities; and we are going to have opportunities for teens and pre-teens to meet and talk and get to know one another.”
On stage, the entertainment will include students and musicians from the Rock and Metal Academy of Blount County; a drag revue; the gypsy-jazz and Latin-flavored swing of Kukuly and the Fuego; ukulele minstrel Jaq; Knoxville-based electro-pop artist Nayeema; and singer-songwriter Adeem the Artist, a nonbinary rising star in the alt-country world who recently inked a deal with the Thirty Tigers label.
“In putting together the entertainment, (steering committee member) Bryan Baker intentionally tried to get a variety of different types of entertainment, because we want drag represented, and we want singer-songwriters represented, but that’s not the whole scope of LGBTQ entertainment, so this lineup reflects that choice,” Bryant said.
Currently, the committee is working to secure more food trucks, line up volunteers — “we need lots of humans to do things like monitor parking, help with setup and tear down and all of the stuff it takes just to make an event run, and anyone who wants to do so can message us through Facebook or Instagram,” Bryant said — and working on setting up water stations to keep patrons hydrated and cool in the late July heat.
It is, she emphasized, a family festival, but a pre-festival party will be held the night before at The Bird and the Book featuring karaoke, drinks, Blount Pride merchandise for sale and more.
“Lisa (Misosky) at Southland Books and The Bird and the Book has been great as far as her fundraising guidance goes, and her doors are always open to us,” Bryant said. “We have other people who have made donations that we’ll be acknowledging from the stage and in our materials, and of course the City of Maryville has been fantastic to work with.”
The city, she added, is even working to arrange for a designated area for protesters that will allow them their own parking, away from festival attendees to keep potential conflicts to a minimum. Not, Bryant said, that organizers expect large numbers of anti-Pride demonstrators: Less than a dozen protested in 2019, including a handful of white nationalists. By contrast, dozens of supporters who drove by the event honked in affirmation and gestured with upturned thumbs, which was encouraging sign of the acceptance by the majority of Blount Countians, Bryant added.
“Every person of good intent in this community should be able to express themselves and be authentically who they are,” Bryant said. “That’s what Pride is. That’s what any other organization you’re involved in is. That’s what your hobbies are, what the car you drive is, what you do with your time, the clothes you wear … it’s all an expression of who you are. That’s your choice, and that’s protected.
“Our ability as a community to come together and express who we are and what we believe is also protected, and we would hope our friends and neighbors and fellow Blount County residents would respect that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.