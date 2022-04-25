Blount Broadcasting Corporation is no more, and with its sale, game broadcasts of Alcoa Tornadoes and Maryville Red Rebels football games are in limbo.
In March, Jim and Johnnie Sexton sold the Loudon-based stations WLOD-AM and FM to Radio Loudon, and a month later finalized a deal that affects their two Blount County operations: WGAP and WKVL, home of “Rebel Radio” and “Too Hype Sports,” respectively.
It wasn’t an easy decision, Johnnie Sexton told The Daily Times recently, but it was a necessary one.
“Jim just turned 80, and I’m almost 80, and I think it’s time to retire,” she said. “Jim’s health problems have prevented him from being able to participate in the radio stations’ activities for several years now. I have been doing most of the work from home.”
The Sextons purchased WKVL-AM 850 (and 100.9 FM) in December 2009 from Horne Radio Network, but Jim Sexton had his eyes on WGAP-AM 1400 AM, the Maryville-based station where he got his start in broadcasting as a teen. Although he later went to work for Delta Airlines, his retirement plan always included going back to his first love, Johnnie said.
“He wanted to have WGAP from the beginning, but when we started, he ended up getting only WKVL and the Loudon station (WLOD),” Johnnie said.
In May 2014, the couple purchased WGAP — also on the FM band at 105.9 — and for Jim, she said, it was something of a full-circle moment.
“If he were still able, I think we would still be doing this, because neither of us feels like we’re as old as we are!” she said.
Earlier this month, the sale of WGAP and WKVL to Loud Media was finalized, and while the Knoxville-based company has already assumed control of the stations, pending FCC approval is expected in the third quarter of this year. By that point, however, the Alcoa and Maryville football seasons will have begun, and the announcing teams that have broadcast those games on WGAP and WKVL are looking for new homes.
“I can tell you this: ‘Rebel Radio’ will have a radio home in 2022, because Maryville High School is a brand that deserves coverage, and we’re already talking with other people to see if there’s any interest,” said Wayne Kiser, who will begin his fourth season as the play-by-play announcer for the show when the season begins in August.
“I feel like we want to keep it in Blount County, if at all possible, but at the same time, we want to have a coverage area where anyone who wants to hear it can get the broadcast,” he added. “Usually, we’re rocking and rolling by June, getting ready for the season and discussing things we want to add to the broadcast. There’s a lot of prep work to make sure that the broadcast is top-notch in the fall.”
Both Kiser and Marty Millsaps, who began calling games for Too Hype Sports in 2007, and their respective team members are responsible for signing their own advertisers to pay for the airtime. The Sextons gave them the bandwidth, and now both men are wondering if Loud Media will grant them the same.
According to Aaron Ishmael, the company’s co-owner, until the sale is finalized, Loud Media’s plans are strictly preliminary. Whether the stations become signal amplifiers for Loud Media’s other East Tennessee operations — WPLA-FM 104.9 based in LaFollette; WVLZ-FM 106.1 in Oliver Springs; WTLT-AM 1120 (and 97.1 FM) in Knoxville; and WKCE-AM 1180 (and at 105.1 on the FM dial) in Knoxville — or programmed uniquely remains to be seen.
“Both of the (WKVL and WGAP) signals … are good compliments for signals we already have in the market from a frequency perspective,” Ishmael said. “We can’t really go into plans so much at this point, but we do have some pretty comprehensive ones that we think will be great things for the company, and certainly a great way to reach into Blount County, where we don’t have a strong signal currently.”
While Ishmael defers any comment on whether the stations will continue to broadcast the Alcoa Tornadoes or the Maryville Red Rebels, there is precedent: In 2016, Loud Media’s station at 1120-AM and 97.1-FM (currently designated as WTLT) carried the Maryville games.
“We certainly understand the importance of local high school sports, and certainly the programs are exceptional,” he said. “We want to make sure they have a good radio home, and even if it isn’t with us, we’re willing to help them find a home.”
Millsaps, whose team (including Heath Dunkel) has become an integral part of the Alcoa football family during its recent run of state championships, echoes Kiser’s sentiments: There isn’t a lot of time before the fall season begins, so they’re already exploring other options.
“We’re going to do Alcoa football, but I don’t think it’ll be on WKVL next year,” he said. “Alcoa markets itself, and we’re a commodity that people are willing to take a chance on. As long as the community and the good people of Alcoa and Maryville are supporting the program, we will continue to do it.”
“It will still be a Maryville station, because the tower and transmitters stay where they are, even if they move their operations to Knoxville,” Sexton added. “But we don’t know about whether they’ll broadcast football. They were going to talk about it, but they didn’t know if it fits their programming.”
In addition to the games themselves, a long-time local sports radio show — The Sports Page, which frequently features members of The Daily Times sports staff — is left homeless due to the sale as well. So, too, is Kiser’s sports show, The Grind. Regardless of where they, and the two shows that drive radio coverage of two of the state’s best high school football programs, wind up, the announcers, hosts and behind-the-scenes support staff are certain of one thing: The show(s) must go on.
“Johnnie and Jim gave me an opportunity to be the voice of the Maryville games, and I’ll always be grateful to them,” Kiser said. “They’ve just come upon a time in their lives where they need to move on. For us, we’re hoping to hear something soon.
“In the meantime, folks can follow us all on social media, especially Facebook and Twitter, to find out the latest. As soon as we know something, we’ll get the word out fast.”
