Leading rallies, walks and prayer services in the name of racial equality and justice isn’t new for the Rev. Willa Estell, pastor of St. Paul AME Zion Church in Maryville.
Back in 2014, she issued a clarion call to worship in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of Michael Brown, an unarmed black man shot by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri.
Eric Garner, 43, died in police custody on Staten Island after one of them placed him in a chokehold, also in 2014. The officer was fired but no indictments followed.
Then there’s Freddie Gray. He died in 2015 after being arrested by Baltimore police and dying of a spinal cord injury. No charges were filed.
Go back to 2012 and the tragic story of Trayvon Martin. He was only 17 when he was shot by a man on neighborhood watch in Florida. The shooter, George Zimmerman, was found not guilty.
Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was unarmed when when he was shot by a former officer in Georgia on Feb. 23 as he ran along a neighborhood street. Arrests were not made for several weeks.
And just days ago, the world watched as George Floyd lay on the pavement dead in Minneapolis with the knee of a police officer on his neck for almost nine minutes. Three other officers stood by and did nothing despite Floyd calling out that he couldn’t breathe.
All of the victims here are black men.
Stand up, stand out
Estell, who is the organizer and chairwoman of We are Stronger Together: Blount County United and the president of the Alcoa-Blount County Chapter of the NAACP, is again helping to organize a rally to bring people together to denounce racism and take the next steps to help eradicate it.
None of these men died here, she said. That doesn’t take away from the importance of what is happening in cities across the nation as protests lift up Floyd in the name of justice for all.
“All of this ugliness invades,” the pastor said. “You can’t run from it. That’s why we have to be proactive.”
The Let Justice Ring Rally will begin at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 7. Participants will start at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Alcoa and walk to the Blount County Courthouse, where speeches, prayer and songs will be presented. Speakers will include faith and community leaders and youths.
Estell said the recent deaths of Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Floyd hit many people hard, especially the black community.
“But to actually see and hear Floyd calling out, saying ‘I can’t breathe’ and hear him call out to his mother — I mean every mother, every parent in the world, regardless of whether you are black, white, Hispanic or whatever — every person ought to feel the pain.”
Blount County United was formed in January 2015 as a grassroots organization focused on bringing people together to combat racism. Then a few years later, Estell and others in this community reorganized the Alcoa-Blount County Chapter of the NAACP, which had been disbanded years ago.
The idea, Estell said, is to take a proactive stance now instead of waiting for something to happen and then react to it.
Ron Coffin, treasurer of BCU and an adviser for the local NAACP, was one of the first students to integrate Maryville schools in 1963. He said what we are seeing across this nation isn’t new. And it’s much deeper than problems with law enforcement.
Centuries of injustice
“One of the things Dr. King said is the arc of moral universe is long but it bends toward justice,” he said. “Institutional and systemic racism predates everyone on this (Zoom) call. It predates Trump. He didn’t start it. It’s been here since 1619.”
In one sense, Coffin said, everything that is done to erase these injustices is reactionary.
“We always want to be proactive, but this is a reaction to the systemic racism that has always been in America. Police brutality is just a byproduct of that system,” he said.
Educational divides, lack of economic opportunities, substandard housing — all of that is part of the institutionalization of racism, Coffin said. To a black person living in 2020, justice isn’t blind, he added.
Because it’s gone on for so long, Estell said, some people have come to accept it.
“They don’t view it as racism because that’s the way it has always been,” she said. “So, why in the world do we want to change it? It is working for us. It is working for a majority culture.”
People can only take being oppressed for so long, Estell said. “Then something inside bursts open and flows out. The truth is, the rise comes because people are saying ‘I am tired. Enough is enough.’”
In addition to holding prayer services to bring people together over the issues of Black Lives Matter, BCU also has organized an annual Walk Against Racism for the past five years.
In 2018, community leaders came together at the Blount County Public Library to sign a covenant for a better community. BCU led the effort. The covenant was signed by the mayors of Alcoa, Blount County and Maryville, in a commitment to uphold principles of mutual respect, institutional integrity, fairness and equity.
The first step, but then more
Organizers of this rally see it as a peaceful way to get the message out about the inequalities that exist across this nation. Estell said the rally is a way for people to show their emotions, but the fight has to go much deeper. There will be work to do once the crowd has disbanded, she added.
“We are angry, we are emotional and we are very grieved and sometimes people need to get that out, but the effective way to do that is to work and have roundtable discussions with leaders. That will let us know, that it will let other people know it’s not just about your emotions. Those are important and need to be validated, but we can’t solve this in one rally. There needs to be work afterward.”
Estell is calling for faith leaders, elected officials, school representatives, law enforcement and others in the community to come together after the rally for roundtable discussions, to work on having better relationships and share concerns. Where do we go from here is about deciding what kind of community we want to be, Estell said.
Tanya Martin is the first black woman city commissioner for Alcoa. She said getting things done at the local level is as important as looking elsewhere. She said she would love to see more people get involved in politics, run for office and take their responsibility to vote seriously.
That she sees so many young people getting involved in peaceful marches is a positive step in the movement to end racism, Martin said.
“That which we took in our lifetime, they aren’t having it,” she said. “They are going to be standing up and I don’t think it will end any time soon.”
Robert McClelland, secretary of BCU and publicity chair for the NAACP, wants to remind everyone the pursuit of justice shouldn’t be turned into a political issue. It’s not a Republican or Democratic ownership. he added.
“It’s a human issue,” he said. “”It is human beings we are talking about. What we can do to look out for one another.”
That all have value
God’s two greatest commandments to his followers are simple, Estell said. They are to love God and love your neighbor as yourself, she said, adding that speaks to dignity and the value of all humanity.
That cities across this country and others around the world have rallied against inequality is powerful, these leaders said. The tragedies have brought people from all walks of life and ethnicities together as one.
The faces of those who have taken to the streets are full of despair, grief, fear and anger, Estell said, and they have every right to be. The way to a better society is to hold each other accountable for our actions, she said, including those officers who stood by as Floyd died and did nothing to help him.
“We come together to honor all of these people who have lost their lives,” Estell said. “Their lives will not be in vain because we didn’t just rally. We put some things in progress and we are working to make effective changes to build better relationships. But the rally itself needs to happen because there are still people who need to be awakened.”
There are still those who would say racism doesn’t exist in Blount County, Estell said, but only white people would say that. She hopes the rally will be a way to start a dialogue as groups come together for real change.
“Nobody should be asking us, ‘Why are you so angry?’” the pastor said. “Nobody, I don’t care who you are, should be asking why are you so angry? We are angry but we want to do something that will effectuate change. I pray that our anger is fuel for our activism.”
