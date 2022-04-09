Lane Shuler never met Brian Banks, but the latter’s story has led him to a mission he feels as passionate about as his music, his spoken word and his career as a Maryville realtor.
He’s trying to raise $2 million for Joyce Watkins, a Nashville woman who spent 27 years in prison for a crime she didn’t commit, more than four times than the sentence Banks served for his own wrongful conviction.
“Years ago, I saw this special on Brian, who was a high school athlete all but set to go to USC (the University of Southern California), and he was undoubtedly going to play pro football,” Shuler told The Daily Times recently. “He was that level of high school athlete, but he was accused of sexual assault, spent years in prison, and even though he was able to get exonerated eventually, when you spend years incarcerated and fighting your conviction, and you don’t get to play and you don’t get a college education, you have zero chances to play in the NFL.”
Banks — whose accuser admitted that she made up the story — received assistance from the California Innocence Project, which was instrumental in getting his conviction reversed and his status as a sex offender erased, allowing him to pursue a short-lived football career in which he played in four 2013 preseason games for the Atlanta Falcons before stepping down. It was enough to get in the vicinity of his dreams … which is far more than could be said for Watkins.
It was in 1987 when Watkins and her boyfriend, Charlie Dunn, rushed Watkins’ 4-year-old grandniece to a Nashville hospital, where doctors determined she had been raped and beaten. She died the following day, the pair were charged with rape and murder, and in 1988, both were convicted and sentenced to life in prison based on medical examiner testimony that the injuries must have occurred during the time the girl was under the care of Watkins and Dunn, who died in prison in 2015.
That same year, Watkins was released, and she approached the Tennessee Innocence Project for help in clearing her name.
“Joyce just showed up at the office and asked for help,” said Jason Gichner, senior legal counsel for the Tennessee Innocence Project, based in Nashville and established in 2019 as the first full-time nonprofit statewide organization dedicated to representing Tennesseans who have been wrongfully convicted. “She was paroled in 2015, and for 13 years at that point, she had been trying to get lawyers to help her but wasn’t having any success, and nothing was really happening.
“She showed up and said, ‘This is my story; can you help me?,’ and the intake person at the time heard it and said, ‘This needs to be on our radar. This is somebody we need to help.’”
It took until Gichner joined the team in 2021 that the organization had the manpower to take on Watkins’ case in earnest, and what they found was disturbing: information about previous abuse allegations in the home from which Watkins and Dunn picked her up was never investigated by authorities, and evidence from Watkins’ home that the prosecution claimed she destroyed was actually never collected.
“We were able to get really great experts to work with us, including the chief medical examiner of the State of Tennessee, because the big issue was forensic pathology,” Gichner said. “We were able to prove that the state’s theory was wrong, and once we were able to figure that out and prove that, we took it to the district attorney’s office, brought them all of our information, and when they did an independent investigation of it, they agreed.”
Last January, a Nashville judge dismissed the charges against Watkins and Dunn — a stipulation by Watkins when she first sound the Project’s assistance, Gichner added.
“That was a requirement, clearing his name, too, for his family,” he said. “That’s just who Joyce is. She lives in a small town, she’s got a car, she’s got a place to live, and we would just love to help her get a little bit more out of life.”
And that’s where Shuler comes in. Banks’ story made such an impression on him when he was younger, he said, that when he learned of the Tennessee Innocence Project, he offered his services in any capacity that was needed. As it turned out, the East Tennessee liaison for the nonprofit was stepping down, and they asked if Shuler would be interested in taking over the role.
“I’m very busy, but I told myself back then that if I could do it, I would,” he said. “I’m a performing artist, so my role is to connect, and the committee I’m part of is the public relations and promotions committee. I’m not a trial lawyer, and I’m not in the courtroom, but I can be a little megaphone here in East Tennessee.”
Watkins’ story touched him just as deeply as Banks’ did — more so, he added, because of how long she was locked up, and the price she paid for a crime she didn’t commit. During a trip to Nashville to meet with songwriters and producers for his music career, he met Watkins at a Tennessee Innocence Project gathering.
“I got to meet her, and in doing so and in talking with her, I realized how this is just so wildly unfair,” Shuler said. “She didn’t get to have kids. She had to sell her house. She lost everything, and the whole time, she was innocent. It’s the definition of injustice, and it just burns me up inside. That’s when I thought, ‘Something’s got to be done about this. We have to step up and do what we can.’”
“When she went to prison, she was 41. She had never been arrested, had been working at the same job for years, owned her home, owned a car, had never been in any trouble before,” Gichner added. “When you look at the photos of her house and all her things, you can see that she was successful, but she lost all of it. She spent everything on getting lawyers to try to help her; she lost the job she cared about; but more than that, she was pretty far along in the process of trying to adopt a baby and even had a guest room in the house full of furniture and ready to go, because it was going to happen.
“So she lost the opportunity to be a mom, and she can rattle off a list of the people in her family who passed away while she was locked up. One of the things that was particularly hard for her after her parole is that she was on the sex offender registry, which means you have to live under severe limitations and get permission to do many things, including leave the state. Until now, she couldn’t even leave the state to go to cemeteries to visit loved ones who had passed away.”
To that end, Shuler has set up a GoFundMe for Watkins, and it’s a bold one: The goal is $2 million, which seems like an astronomical sum, until the cost of all that Watkins lost is taken into account.
“It’s ambitious, but I like that. I like ambition, and I think if enough people share this story, we can raise enough money,” Shuler said. “To give every human being credit, they understand how long a trial process is, and if someone is on trial for that long, and the prosecution has all that evidence, a reasonable person would think, ‘Surely they got it right.’ And that’s reasonable. I do understand that, but because we’re talking about a government entity, we know that sometimes government entities have problems.
“We hope this is an example where people can see that the government got something wrong, and that’s OK, because maybe together, we can fix it. I hope people from all political parties — left, right and center — can see this is a good thing, that if something like this happens, we do what we can to help. We can’t unring that bell, but maybe we can give back a little bit to someone who lost a whole lot.”
