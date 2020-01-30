Blount County’s unemployment rate in December was 2.9%, same as the November rate and slightly up from the 2.8% in December 2018, the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development said Thursday.
The Loudon County rate was 3.2% for December, compared to 3.1% in November. Knox County’s rate fell to 2.5% from 2.6% in November.
Williamson County continued to have Tennessee’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.2%. Lincoln and Clay counties recorded the state’s highest rate in December at 6.2%.
The latest state rate of 3.3% remained unchanged from November. Nationally, unemployment also showed no movement with the rate holding steady at 3.5% for the last month of 2019.
