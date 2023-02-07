The Blount County Board of Education last week approved spending more than $1 million for Eagleton College and Career Academy furnishing, part of the former middle school’s ongoing transformation to serve grades 6-12.
More than half of the funding is expected to go toward home and away bleachers for the new sports complex. The money also is expected to cover lockers for three dressing rooms, mats to protect track surfaces and press box chairs.
For ECCA classrooms money will go toward furniture for the new career and technical education building as well as three renovated science classrooms.
Nearly half of the money, about $450,000, is a re-appropriation of funding that was approved but not spent for ECCA in the previous school year. About $150,000 is from sales tax revenue exceeding the amount budgeted. The remaining $400,000 is from increased interest earnings.
Blount County Schools earns interest on money administered by county Trustee Scott Graves, BCS Chief Financial Officer Troy Logan explained this week. While the BCS budget estimated $90,000 in interest earnings this year Logan now expects the amount to exceed $500,000.
At the Feb. 2 meeting the school board also approved $105,000 for new furniture to go in the second floor classrooms of Heritage High School’s CTE building. Those rooms are the first phase of renovations for the building and are expected to be completed this summer. Money for that furniture will come from the fund balance, previously undesignated funding.
Goins honored
At the beginning of the meeting state Reps. Jerome Moon and Bryan Richey, on behalf of themselves and state Sen. Art Swann, honored school board member Fred Goins with a proclamation passed by the legislature and signed by Gov. Bill Lee.
House Joint Resolution 9 notes Goins’ 45 years of service to Blount County Schools, as a teacher, principal and school board member.
Goins began his teaching career at Rocky Branch Elementary School in 1977 and was named Teacher of the Year a decade later while teaching at Binfield. The following year he was named principal of Eagleton Elementary School. While he was principal at Townsend Elementary the state recognized students’ academic growth and President George W. Bush visited. In 2006 he was principal of Carpenters Elementary when it earned Reward School recognition for academic growth.
Goins retired from BCS in 2013. He was first elected to the board of education in 2014 and in August 2022 was reelected for his third four-year term.
Black History Month
At the end of the meeting board member Vandy Kemp recognized Black History Month.
“Although you don’t hear much about it around here, either in or out of our schools, you may know that it’s a topic I like to comment on,” she said. “Black history is American history. If you are a serious student or teacher of American history, you cannot ignore Black history.”
She encouraged families this month to read or watch films about Black history. “It is rich, and it is a large part of who we are as Americans,” Kemp said, also honoring teachers who “continue to teach our Black American history with integrity and with courage.”
