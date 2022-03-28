The Blount County Board of Education approved the sole bid of $17.42 million Monday, March 28, for several Eagleton College and Career Academy projects.
When the school board passed its 2021-22 budget last year it was estimating a total of about $6.3 million for a career and technical education building; a new football, soccer and track facility; and a field house. Even then Blount County Schools Director Rob Britt warned that rising construction costs might require more funding.
By the time the project went to bid the district was expecting the cost might be $13 million, according to James Duke, supervisor of facilities, maintenance and capital projects.
After paying for preliminary costs such as architectural drawings, about $5.8 million remains in this year’s budget for the work at ECCA. The motion the school board passed Monday, March 28, would rely on financing about $12 million.
“We’re going to go to the county and ask them to help us finance that,” Troy Logan, Blount County Schools’ fiscal administrator explained after the meeting.
Board member Debbie Sudhoff asked before the vote whether there had been any significant change in the scope of the project.
Duke explained that the ECCA field house will be significantly bigger than the ones recently built at Heritage and William Blount High Schools, because it will include not only football locker rooms and weight training but also a women’s track and field locker room, a visitor locker room, a concession area and restrooms.
That’s a different of more than 8,000 square feet overall.
“The bigger issue, I think, is we’re in a very tight labor economy right now (and) materials are hard to get in a timely manner,” Duke said.
With the high demand for construction in the area, only one company bid, Jenkins & Stiles of Knoxville.
The projects are part of the plan to convert what had been Eagleton Middle School to serve grades 6-12, which began this school year with the addition of the freshman class.
Board member Fred Goins said he would prefer the work to be done in stages, but Duke explained some is interrelated, and not just on campus.
Doubling or perhaps even tripling the size of a storm retention pond on campus is part of a project to deal with flooding in the neighborhood and is related to a county project that extends to the Eagleton baseball fields, Duke explained
Making the motion to approve the bid, board member Debbie Sudhoff said, “We committed to this project; we committed to making Eagleton a college and career academy to retain students and to hopefully offer some new courses at Eagleton that might draw students from other schools.”
“We’ve started the project,” she said. “We can’t stop it. That would not be right to quit on it now.”
In seconding the motion board member Vandy Kemp added, “We’re getting a third high school.”
“Actually a fourth,” Sudhoff interrupted, referring to the Samuel Everett School of Innovation as the third.
“We’re getting a fourth high school at a considerable bargain,” Kemp continued.
Goins said he is for smaller schools but would abstain from the vote. “I’d just like the money to go a little easier,” he said.
The motion passed on a voice vote by Chairman Robby Kirkland, Sudhoff, Kemp, Debbie Bain and Scott Helton, with Phil Porter absent.
Logan said the current market rate for interest is about 2.6%, and he would recommend a 12-year term for financing. If the economy allows the school district might be able to use part of its fund balance, previously undesignated funds, to pay off the loan early.
BCS expected to open bids April 4 for a renovation of Heritage High School’s CTE building.
The district next must take the ECCA proposal, and possibly the Heritage one, to the Blount County Budget Committee on April 12.
Once a contract is signed Jenkins & Stilies estimated construction of the ECCA turf, track and field at 180 days and the total project at 480 days. Eagleon’s sports teams will have to move off campus during construction of the athletic facilities.
