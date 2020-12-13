The Blount County Board of Education last week approved buying 23 HVAC units and raising the amount it will spend to create Eagleton College and Career Academy.
The school board approved spending $295,000 to replace heating, ventilation and air conditioning units at 10 schools.
The board also approved $298,000 for renovations to Eagleton Middle School as the district converts it to include grades 6-12. The amount is $65,000 more than the board approved for the project last month.
The Blount County Commission will have to approve both plans before the school district can spend money from Fund 177, which is designated for BCS capital projects and not split with the city school districts.
The Eagleton budget includes money to renovate bathrooms designed for very young students, bring in new furniture, remove portable buildings and other improvements. The revised plan includes $90,000 for cafeteria equipment, replacing two ovens, a braising pan and a food processor.
During last week’s school board meeting, representatives for Trane repeated a presentation they had delivered to the County Commission’s Education Committee a week earlier. A preliminary audit by Trane identified $15.4 million in “immediate capital needs” across the district, and a total of $44.3 million over the next decade.
“I don’t think anybody would disagree that we’ve got a lot of catchup to do in the area of infrastructure and HVAC and energy-related things in our buildings,” said Troy Logan, the district’s fiscal administrator. Trane has identified about $10 million of those projects that could be self-funded with the energy savings they would generate.
If the County Commission OKs the new HVAC units and ECCA spending, renovations to the William Blount High School science labs will be the last spending this school year from about $5.7 million in Fund 177.
Bids for the science lab renovations were due late last week, but Logan did not have the figures when contacted Friday afternoon.
