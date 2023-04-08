The Blount County Board of Education, with a 4-3 vote on Thursday, April 6, approved a 5% raise for teachers next year if funding is available.
The school board last month rejected a memorandum of understanding with the Blount County Education Association with the 5% raise agreement, which had been reached through collaborative conferencing. The board then approved a 2023-24 budget with a 4% teacher raise.
When the MOU came back before the board this month with the 4% raise, the district still had not received the specific amount of state funding it will receive under the new Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement allocation formula.
“We all really want 5%, but we’re not clear on how much TISA money we’re getting,” board member Erica Moore said at the beginning of the discussion last week on the MOU.
TISA variable
The state is still calculating the “fiscal capacity” of local governments, which is part of the formula. BCS Chief Financial Officer Troy Logan told the board that a preliminary estimate received that afternoon showed Blount County’s ability to pay higher than last year, which would decrease state funding. “I don’t know how much, but it’s not going in the right direction,” Logan said.
Responding to a question from board member Vandy Kemp, Logan said the MOU does not bind the district to provide raises if the funding is not available. The MOU says, “All salary agreements are subject to annual collaboration and contingent on full budgetary funding by the Blount County Commission.”
“I favored from the beginning a 5% increase,” Kemp said, also referring to a presentation just before the board meeting from Human Resources Supervisor Courtney Whitehead on where BCS ranks among local districts in teacher salaries. “I don’t understand why we’re guessing low ... I’m not ready to go down and say four is the best we can do this year.”
Moore made the motion to amend the MOU from 4% to 5%, which Kemp seconded. Board members Joe Lindsey and Fred Goins joined them in voting for the higher raise, with Goins noting before the vote he has family members who work for the district. Board Chairman Robby Kirkland and members Phil Porter and Brian King voted against the increase in the MOU.
They all voted the same on the final vote to approve the amended MOU.
The school board is expected to amend its 2023-34 budget to accommodate the higher raise in the MOU at a called meeting April 17. Increasing the raise for teachers alone by 1 percentage point is expected to cost more than $500,000. BCS has seen only preliminary results of a compensation study with the county to determine whether other other pay rates are competitive.
The Blount County Commission’s Budget Committee is expected to make funding recommendations for BCS and other county departments May 9.
State rankings
During the work session Thursday, April 6, Whitehead provided an update on where BCS stands on a strategic goal to be in the top 25% of Tennessee districts in teacher pay across all categories by 2026, which would be in the top 35 of 140 districts.
Currently it averages 43rd. “We’re making progress; we’re almost to where we want to be,” Whitehead told the board, with the average pay for BCS teachers at $57, 115.
This school year BCS is 93rd on starting pay, and the highest category in which it ranks — 26th — is for teachers with a master’s degree at the top of the salary scale. Alcoa City Schools and Maryville City Schools are in the top nine in both categories.
Whitehead said that during recruiting conversations she used to emphasize the health care benefits in BCS, but she said that’s not at the top of new teachers’ concerns. “That leading salary is what they really want to know,” she said. “They’re coming out of college with debt.”
She now emphasizes that BCS assigns each new teacher a mentor. “We know if we’re going to lose them, most likely it’s going to be in the first three years,” she said.
BCS Director David Murrell reminded the board of the governor’s stated goal to raise the minimum starting pay for teachers from $41,000 to $50,000 in the next four years.
