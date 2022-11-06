A photo from late October shows construction underway on the campus of Eagleton College and Career Academy, including sports facilities in the foreground and career and technical education classrooms between the existing building, where portable classrooms once stood.
Photo by Mark Anderson, Courtesy of Blount County Schools
A Nov. 2 photo of construction at Eagleton College and Career Academy shows the football, soccer and track facility.
Photo by Mark Anderson, Courtesy of Blount County Schools
Photo by Mark Anderson, Courtesy of Blount County Schools
A drone photo of construction on the campus of Eagleton College and Career Academy in late August shows the sports facilities with artificial turf on the field.
Photo by Mark Anderson, Courtesy of Blount County Schools
The Blount County Board of Education on Thursday, Nov. 3, approved spending $988,000 to convert three rooms into science labs for Eagleton College and Career Academy.
If approved by the Blount County Commission, the spending will raise to about $18.5 million the amount spent on construction to convert the former Eagleton Middle School to serve grades six through 12.
The school board unanimously approved spending previously undesignated funds from Fund 177 on converting a former weight room and two science classrooms for use by high school students.
The contractor would be Jenkins & Stiles LLC, which also renovated the science labs at Heritage High School in 2020. Combined Blount County Schools spent about $3.1 million renovating the labs at HHS and at William Blount High School, completed during the past school year.
Currently under construction on the ECCA campus are a career and technical education building and sports facilities, including a football, soccer and track field with artificial turf and a field house.
Plans to put artificial turf on the football fields at HHS and WBHS are delayed by the project having to go out to bid instead of using a cooperative contract. James Duke, BCS supervisor of facilities, maintenance and capital projects, said Friday, Nov. 4, the work still could be complete before graduation in May.
During a BCS Athletics Committee meeting Friday, Nov. 4, HHS Athletic Director Robbie Bennett was asked about expanding the HHS track from six to eight lanes as part of that project, and he explained doing so would have been too expensive. He said the high school will be able to host meets but not regional competitions. The new ECCA track has eight lanes, and WBHS currently has nine.
The school board last week also approved a $172,000 contract with MacMahan Mechanical Inc. to replace a cooling tower at Townsend Elementary School.
