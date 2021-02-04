The Blount County Board of Education on Thursday, Feb. 4, unanimously approved, without discussion, a plan for spending $7.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding.
The largest line item in the plan is more than $2 million to replace old HVAC units, followed by $1 million for bipolar ionization technology to clean air in ventilation systems.
The next most expensive item is $950,000 to replace old carpet in classrooms across the district with flooring such as polished concrete or tile.
The district plans to spend a total of $882,000 over the next two school years for learning loss interventionists, for students who are two or more grade levels behind in reading or math.
Also in the plan is $800,000 to replace 2,700 Chromebook computers for grades 1, 5 and 9.
The money comes from the second round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding, which the U.S. Department of Education says is “to address the impact that COVID-19 has had, and continues to have, on elementary and secondary schools across the Nation.”
Three categories
The largest category of funding in the Blount County Schools plan is facilities, at nearly $3.1 million, including the heating, ventilation and air conditioning units; the flooring replacement; and $90,000 to renovate eight classrooms at Eagleton Middle School for its transition to include high school grades as well.
The plan presented to the school board says the funding for Eagleton College and Career Academy would include “new floors, LED lighting, ceiling tile and/or new HVAC.”
Last month the Blount County Commission’s Budget Committee postponed action on the school district’s plan to spend another $298,000 from its capital improvements budget on renovations for ECCA to open in August.
Asked about spending the ESSER money on ECCA, a BCS spokeswoman replied that facility needs and deferred maintenance are allowed under ESSER II.
“According to TN department of education guidance, school facility repairs and improvements to enable operation of schools to reduce risk of virus transmission and exposure to environmental health hazards, and to support student health needs are permissible,” Amanda Vance, BCS supervisor of elementary instruction and district communications, wrote in an email response to The Daily Times.
Blount County Schools’ ESSER II plan includes nearly $3 million to help students catch up from learning loss during the pandemic, including the new laptops.
Under the $1.32 million budget for health and safety is the $1 million for bipolar ionization, $270,000 to continue having full-time nurses at all 14 elementary schools and $50,000 for mental health support.
Tutoring, transitions
To help kindergartners who aren’t ready for first grade, BCS plans to create transition classrooms at five sites for an extra year of intensive instruction, at a cost of $450,000.
Four of those sites will be Mary Blount, Carpenters, Eagleton and Rockford elementary schools. Vance said the district is reviewing possible sites for the fifth classroom, which would serve students combined from smaller schools.
BCS plans three learning loss interventionists at the elementary level and two at the middle, developing individual instructional plans, providing small group instruction and coaching other teachers.
The district plans to provide reading tutors at the elementary and middle school level through a partnership with its after school Friends program, at a cost of $200,000 over the next two years.
A total of $250,000 will to go intervention materials for reading and math in the elementary and middle schools.
Another $372,000 will provide classroom sets of Geodes books for reading, which support the Wit and Wisdom curriculum the district uses. Currently each school has only one grade level set.
