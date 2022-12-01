The Blount County Board of Education passed a resolution Thursday, Dec. 1, asking the General Assembly to allow school districts — rather than a single state test — to determine whether third graders are retained at the end of this school year.
By unanimous voice vote, with Phil Porter absent, the board joined other districts across the state in asking legislators to revisit the law when they convene in January. The Alcoa Board of Education passed a similar resolution in October.
As it currently stands, if a third grader scores below the proficient level on the English Language Arts test under the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program, the child would have to attend a summer learning camp and/or receive tutoring throughout fourth grade to avoid retention.
The Blount County Schools resolution notes that school typically don’t even receive TCAP results until the summer learning sessions are well underway, and students would need a 90% attendance rate to avoid retention.
Statewide last spring more than 64% of third graders scored below proficient on the ELA exam. In Blount County Schools 538 of the 769 third graders tested last spring could have been retained if the law had been in effect then.
Four members of the public spoke in favor of the resolution before the vote.
“We all want our students reading and writing at grade level,” said Brenda Bell, a retired education specialist with more than four decades of experience in the U.S. and abroad in areas including assessment development and literacy. However, she called the current law “a misguided and an ill-informed plan.”
Bell called for putting resources into supporting children before they enter school and in the early grades. She said that she has been involved in developing large-scale assessments, and they aren’t designed to determine individual students’ abilities.
Valerie Biberdorf questioned who is best qualified to determine which students should be retained — “legislators who are 180 miles away in Nashville or our Blount County teachers who see these children every day?” She noted the educators are able to look at multiple types of data, consult with counselors and gather parental input before making a decision.
Katy Chiles voiced concerns for a teacher who wished to remain anonymous, with comments including that the scoring for the test is set so high that a student who would be retained would still be on track to later score a 21 or above on the ACT and qualify for the state’s Hope Scholarship.
And Stanley Young of the Alcoa-Blount County NAACP Education Committee raised the potential impact on children’s behavior and mental health if they are retained.
Before the vote board member Vandy Kemp read aloud the full resolution, which ends with calling on lawmakers to “allow school districts to make retention decisions for students based on a totality of data as well as the judgment of educational professionals in consultation with parents, in the best interest of each and every student.”
As a former administrator, Kemp said, she could not imagine retaining a student without input from many people, and she is surprised that more parents don’t object to lawmakers making such a sweeping decision. “It offends me, and it should offend parents,” she said.
