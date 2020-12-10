The Blount County Board of Education unanimously approved a stronger stance requiring face coverings Thursday, Dec. 10, despite some public opposition.
Director Rob Britt explained the policy update he implemented Nov. 30 pending board approval is based on county Health Department recommendations for the best way to keep schools open amid rising COVID-19 cases in the community.
Rebecca Dickenson, president of the Blount County Education Association, told the board during the meeting that 77% of teachers in an informal poll said mask wearing has increased since the district has said it is requiring — not just expecting — face coverings when students cannot distance.
“I think it was more middle and high school,” she said, “because elementary kids, if you say, ‘Honey, put on a mask,’ they put on a mask.”
Britt told the board, “Students have adapted to it quite well, they’re compliant and they’re doing what we’re asking of them.”
The director said no one likes having to wear a face covering, including himself, “but we are taking the advice of our local health department because we believe that this will help keep us in school longer.”
Porter online
The board meeting came hours after BCS announced that Porter Elementary School students will move to virtual learning today, Dec. 11, through Dec. 18, when winter break begins.
“They have some very severe staffing issues there,” Britt told the board.
More than half of the regular teachers at Porter were out because of quarantines, he told The Daily Times, so the district made the decision to move online even if enough substitutes were available.
The district is heavily monitoring three more schools that might have to move online before the break, Britt said, declining to name them to the newspaper.
Walland Elementary already had moved to virtual learning this week but is expected to return in person Monday, Dec. 14.
During his report to the board, the director explained COVID-19 cases in the district had averaged 8.3 a week with 83 quarantines a week in the first 12½ weeks of the school year.
In the three weeks from Nov. 16 through Dec. 4, however, the district averaged 46 cases and 204 quarantines a week.
During the public comment period at the beginning of the board meeting, one parent told the board that masks are ineffective, students aren’t learning during online sessions and he questioned quarantine requirements.
Referring to the Bible verse Joshua 1:9, he asked the board members to “be bold, be courageous, be a leader and keep our kids in school.”
“The mask doesn’t mean anything,” Will Irwin said.
Consistency?
Board member Debbie Sudhoff said before the vote the district has been sending mixed signals because masks have not been worn at events after the school day, such as basketball games. “They’re much closer to each other at a sporting event or a concert or whatever than they are in the classroom,” she said.
Britt said the district has followed TSSAA policy for extracurricular events, which he said is similar to the school policy and allows for not wearing masks when people are socially distanced. He conceded they could debate whether enforcement of mask wearing had been consistent during those activities.
Sudhoff admitted that in the past she had taken off her mask once seated at a game and said coaches and scorekeepers have not worn masks. She told the board that failure to be consistent in enforcement could lead to a lawsuit.
After the meeting Britt said, “The policy is not exclusive to the school day,” and added, “I don’t want this to become a management nightmare for our principals.”
