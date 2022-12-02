A proposal to hire a public relations firm was on the Blount County Board of Education agenda for the third month in a row, but Chairman Robby Kirkland asked to pull it at the beginning of Thursday's meeting, Dec. 1.
Asked about the decision after the meeting, Kirkland told The Daily Times he didn't think the board was ready to vote on the proposal, which it had voted down 3-4 last month.
The Blount County Schools budget for this school year includes $65,000 for rebranding and public relations, and after vetting proposals a committee recommended hiring Maryville-based Ripley PR. However, when the request to approve a contract first came to the board in October it had three recently elected members and one asked for more time to review the proposal.
According to the BCS request for proposals, the PR company's work would include rebranding the district in the community, designing a new logo, introducing the new director of schools, creating monthly community newsletters and training groups in verbal and written communication.
Finances
During the Dec. 1 meeting the board unanimously approved several financial items by voice vote.
The board voted to award the bid for replacing the Fairview Elementary School roof to JDH Co. Inc. The nearly $1.6 million project would be paid for under Fund 177, a portion of county property taxes reserved for BCS capital projects and not split with the city school districts.
The Blount County Commission will consider the request to spend the money later this month.
The school board also voted to create contingency funds of $300,000 under Fund 177 and $100,000 under Fund 141 for capital projects, rather than including an estimated amount for possible contingencies with each project it approves. The funding for both accounts would come from the current fund balance of each, previously undesignated funds.
In other action the board approved a transition plan for the expected retirement of Chief Financial Officer Troy Logan after what will be 24 years of service. The district plans to hire someone in February 2023 to train with Logan during the creation of the 2023-24 budget and then transition into his role, becoming CFO in September 2024.
During the meeting Nancy McBee, a business development manger for Trane, presented a $6,490.47 check to the school board, representing a rebate from energy savings projects at Heritage High School in 2021.
This was the second year Trane has passed along a portion of the savings under the 179D Commercial Buildings Energy-Efficiency Tax Deduction. The federal program awards the deduction to the organization primarily responsible for the system’s design. Since BCS can’t take the deduction, it assigns it to Trane, which then returns a 25% net rebate to the district.
Tenure
The board approved tenure for 39 teachers at the meeting.
From elementary schools the teachers receiving tenure are Eagleton's Megan Linsenbigler and Ciera Walker; Fairview's Lisa Booth; Friendsville's Kristina Beal; Lanier's Kat Kimsey; Mary Blount's Mikala Bean, Stephanie Gideon and Carman Wilson; Middlesettlements' Brittany Tipton; Montvale's Jamie Reynolds; Prospect's Amy King, Tishona Lowe and Audrey Morgan; and Rockford's April Carter.
At the middle school level, teachers granted tenure are Carpenters' Kaylie Carter; Heritage's Chelsey Bailes, Justin Bush, Ava Fitzstevens, Angel Ortiz and Rachel Owens; and Union Grove's Jack Casteel, Chris Sabo and Deborah Smith.
From Heritage High School, Alicia Adkins, Lindsey Huskey, Crystal Lindsey, Jacqueline Stryker Johnathan Tipton and Erika Wolfe; and from William Blount, Doug Blair, Ronald Craig, Eric Fitzgerald, Brandon Garner and Noah Tuten received tenure.
At Eagleton College and Career Academy, Kesha House and Nicholas Winstead received tenure, as did Cayllah McKensey at Samuel Everett School of Innovation and systemwide teachers Katie Belcher and Carla Wilson.
The board also recognized the latest group to complete its Aspiring Administrators Academy: Jami Reynolds, Linda Stoner, Missy Myers and Kelly Zunich. "They're already leaders within their buildings," said Prospect Elementary Principal Heather Byrd, who served as mentor, along with Heritage High School Principal Jed West and Jon Young, who was principal at Carpenters Middle School before becoming the district's instructional supervisor.
