The Blount County Board of Education won’t judge Director Rob Britt on student achievement this year, because it doesn’t have any state testing data from last spring.
The school board voted unanimously Thursday, Oct. 1, to strike the student achievement section from the evaluation form it will use this month to grade Britt. Results will be the first item on the board’s November meeting agenda.
COVID-19 shutdowns starting in March affected not only TCAP (the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program), but also college admission exams. The state last spring waived a requirement that students take the ACT or SAT before they graduate from high school, as well as teacher evaluation requirements.
“I’m quite sure that Rob Britt has a sense of student achievement in spite of there not being state data, so I’m a little concerned about eliminating that category from his evaluation,” board member Vandy Kemp said before the vote.
“We may be in the same boat next year,” she said. “To say that a director is not responsible or is not in any way accountable for student achievement just because we don’t have state testing concerns me a little bit.”
Britt said the only data available right now is the high school graduation rate.
After the meeting he explained that assessments students take throughout the year are not summative, the type that can be compared to a benchmark. Those assessments are designed to guide teaching.
During the meeting, board member Debbie Sudhoff said, “If we’re not going to hold our educators, our teachers accountable for student achievement in their evaluations, I don’t think its fair to hold our director accountable.”
Kemp said there should be a way to describe what Britt did accomplish.
“I’m a little bit concerned that we’re in a whole new world and data is going to look different for years to come,” she said.
Kemp is a retired educator and administrator and said she remembers a time when evaluations were done without state testing.
She did agree with the other board members for the change in this year’s evaluation. After the vote, board Chair Robbie Kirkland said they will address the issue of judging achievement going forward during the school board’s November retreat.
With the student achievement section out this year, Britt’s evaluation will depend on scores in five other categories: board relationships; community relationships; staff and personnel relationships; educational leadership; and business and finance.
