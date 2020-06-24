To ensure every teacher receives a raise in the coming school year, the Blount County Board of Education has agreed to cut three more teachers bringing the total to 16.
Fourteen teaching assistants and three Central Office positions also are eliminated in the nearly $92.5 million general operating budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
While all teachers will receive a step increase in their pay, classified staff members or administrators won’t.
An attempt to pass the budget without a step increase for those at the top of the pay scale failed 3-3, late Tuesday, June 23, with board member Fred Goins abstaining and the other retired educators on the board voting no: Diane Bain, Bill Padgett and Jim Compton.
A total of 169 teachers — 162 funded under the general operating budget — already have reached the top of the pay scale for certified employees.
When others did not offer a solution to a budget impasse that had begun at a meeting earlier this month, board member Robbie Kirkland made the motion to cut three more teaching positions to provide the $210,000 needed for the additional step on the teachers’ scale.
Board Chair Debbie Sudhoff asked the retired educators, “Would you rather have a small increase, or would you rather have coworkers and not carry the burden of the additional cuts?”
Estimating the step increase will equal less than $50 a paycheck, before taxes, she said, “You’re going to be doing more work for virtually the same money you were the day before.”
Kirkland’s motion for the cuts to fund the raise passed 4-3, with Goins, Sudhoff and member Scott Helton voting against it. The final motion on adopting the budget passed 5-2, with Compton and Goins voting no.
In May, the board passed a budget that would have provided a 1.1% raise to teachers and given step increases to classified staff and administrators. However, the Blount County Commission rejected that budget’s total because it relied on about $3.1 million from the district’s fund balance — money previously undesignated for expenses.
Since then, BCS raised its estimated revenues from sales taxes, after figures from March and April came in better than anticipated from the early days of the COVID-19 shutdowns. However, expected state funding dropped by more than half a million dollars as a result of the pandemic.
BCS was able to order $435,000 in English language arts curriculum materials it planned to buy using next year’s budget with savings from the account for substitute teachers this year.
However, plans to begin converting Eagleton Middle School into Eagleton College and Career Academy at a cost of more than a quarter of a million dollars are on hold.
The district also plans to fund engineering work needed to replace the Lanier Elementary sewer plant from its capital improvements budget and seek grant funding for construction. That move cut another $877,500 that was under the previous draft operating budget, which had relied on money from the fund balance.
BCS Assistant Director David Murrell said the three latest teaching cuts will be identified in the next few days.
Positions already cut include seven at the elementary level, three at the middle schools, a residential and commercial construction teacher at William Blount High school, as well as an English teacher and a science teacher at Heritage High.
Through consolidation and other moves BCS eliminated three Central Office positions, one a coordinator for the RTI (Response To Intervention) program, a communications director and payroll position.
