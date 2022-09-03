Concern about books in Blount County Schools was a thread running through the school board meeting on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Before the Blount County Board of Education passed the second reading for a revised policy on handling challenges to library materials, newly elected board member Erica Moore questioned the 20-day timeline.
“I feel like 20 days is a long time,” Moore said. “That’s a full month that that book would still be in the classroom.”
BCS Assistant Director Jake Jones said the 20 working days includes time for the district to form an ad hoc review team of principals, teachers, parents and students, to schedule meetings and to conduct the review, including reading the book.
Board member Vandy Kemp noted that families may ask for an alternate assignment under another policy. “So nobody would be forced to use that book during that 20 days,” Kemp said, and Jones agreed.
Policy 4.801 says, “Parent(s) may request that a student not be required to read a book, use certain materials, or participate in an activity.”
The board passed the revised Policy 4.402 for instructional materials other than textbooks on a voice vote, with Moore voting no. The board then passed, with no discussion and a unanimous voice vote, the second reading of a revised Policy 4.403 governing reconsideration of instructional materials.
During the public comment period at the beginning of the meeting, parent Beth Tucker called for a uniform policy for school librarians selecting books.
“There’s a lot of diversity, equity and inclusion concerns that we, as parents, have,” she said.
Tucker said there are books in school libraries that she would not be comfortable with her child being able to access. “Some of these things are really inappropriate,” she said.
Before the meeting ended, during another public comment period, John Lowe of Tuckaleechee Chapel spoke on behalf of pastors of 30 Blount County churches who have joined together as Awake 21 and are praying for the board to have “godly wisdom.”
“It is a time of confusion. There is moral confusion. There is sexual confusion. There is gender confusion,” Lowe said. “There is a desperate need for there to be clarity on each one of these issues to ensure that the information presented to our children is, first of all accurate, it is moral and it is something that’s going to encourage them.”
Lowe asked for information on how parents can raise issues about reading materials and notification to parents about “books that have gender identity content that are going to be read to our children.”
With unanimous voice votes at the beginning of the meeting the board retained Robby Kirkland as chairman, named Moore vice chair, Fred Goins parliamentarian and Kemp the board’s representative to the Tennessee Legislative Network.
