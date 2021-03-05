Desire to open the Eagleton College and Career Academy in August trumped a disagreement over how to fund it for Blount school board members this week.
The Blount County Board of Education wanted to spend the $298,000 for renovations to Eagleton Middle School out of Fund 177, its capital improvement budget.
When that plan reached the Blount County Commission’s Budget Committee, however, it recommended the money come from the fund balance for the schools’ general operating budget, Fund 141.
Last month the commission approved the Budget Committee’s recommendation, so to start the project without further delay the school board agreed Thursday, March 4, to take the money from the Fund 141 fund balance, previously undesignated revenues.
Fund 177 comes from property tax revenues that are not split with the city school districts and must be used only for capital improvements in Blount County Schools.
“They cannot line-item our budget, and that is exactly what has been done,” school board member Debbie Sudhoff said before the vote.
“This board is being circumvented from its powers by a funding body when they don’t have the authority to do so,” she said, referring to an opinion from the school board’s attorney.
Sudhoff said she wanted to be on record as being “very disappointed” in both the Budget Committee and the commission.
Before the commissioners’ February vote, she explained to them that according to the attorney, the commission could only approve, reject or refer back to the school board its plan to spend the money, not change the fund. “I tried to give them the advance knowledge that they were going to do something they couldn’t do, and they did it anyway,” she said.
“I’m very displeased with the lack of communication between the commission, and the Budget Committee, the school system and this board,” she said.
School Board Chair Robbie Kirkland said in the interest of time he would vote for the budget change but, “This is not the end of this, and we will pursue it.”
Lanier sewer
During the March 4 meeting, the board also agreed to spend:
• $453,200 on a new wastewater treatment plant for Lanier Elementary School from Fund 177.
• $95,000 for athletics and fine arts to make up for lost funding and budget cuts during the pandemic. Heritage and William Blount high schools each will receive $25,000 for athletics and $12,500 for fine arts, while each of the four middle schools will get $5,000 for athletics.
• $68,000 from its fund balance for Fund 141 this year to buy athletic equipment for ECCA that will need to be ordered before the next fiscal year begins July 1.
• Up to $9,000 to hang banners on poles in the high school parking lots recognizing students who score 30 or higher on the ACT college entrance exam.
Hardware will cost about $5,000 and this year the schools will need at least 38 banners. So far, 25 William Blount students scored high enough for the honor, and 13 at Heritage, although more may qualify this spring.
While there may not be much time to display the banners with photos and names from the Class of 2021, Sudhoff said it would just be important to have them up in time for graduation, which will be on the campuses again this year.
The hardware is a one-time expense, but board member Fred Goins quipped, “This is one thing we want to increase in price,” with more students qualifying.
Delay
Director Rob Britt pulled from consideration at this month’s meeting a draft memorandum of understanding between the county government and school district for a new facilities director position. Britt said there were still snags to work out with the mayor.
The school district is asking the county for an extension to the deadline for submitting its proposed budget for the 2021-22 school year. Currently the deadline is April 1, but BCS doesn’t expect to have an estimate for state funding until later in the month.
