Blount County Board of Education members told the community they are committed to transparency Tuesday, Aug. 9, explaining details about some policy changes before voting to approve them.
The consent agenda for Tuesday’s meeting included 18 policy changes, mostly based on new state laws and recommendations from the Tennessee School Boards Association. After speakers during the public comment period raised concerns about passing substantive changes that way, the board members moved three of those policies to their regular agenda.
Board members Debbie Sudhoff and Diane Bain noted that all of the policy proposals had been discussed during a public Policy Committee meeting on July 25 that lasted about two hours.
Assistant Director Jake Jone explained that policies governing how the schools handle challenged texts and library materials still will include parent input.
When there is a challenge the district will create a committee including principals, classroom teachers, one or more parents or guardians of students, and students. The committee’s recommendation will go to the director of schools, who will make a recommendation to the school board.
Under the previous policy governing challenges to instructional materials the school principal made a decision after the committee’s recommendation, and a complainant could appeal that to the board.
“The board has purview over curriculum, and that’s state law,” said board member Vandy Kemp. “It makes sense that once the parents and students and teachers have talked about it and made the recommendation it would eventually find its way to us ... It is not eliminating parent input.”
Bain said the new policy streamlines the process.
Another policy the board separated from the consent agenda allows board members to attend up two meetings a year electronically.
The board passed those on first reading without any objections, and those policies will be scheduled for a second reading in September.
On a policy that allows retired teachers to work for up to 120 days a year without losing retirement benefits, the board waived the second reading so it can take effect immediately.
In other action the board approved a new evaluation form for the director of schools, which includes a section based on student achievement growth. Because David Murrell just became director on July 1, the board will first use the form to evaluate him in October 2023.
Before the school board meeting many members of the public had attended a prayer meeting at the neighboring Grandview Baptist Church. Pastor Chris Pass also introduced about half a dozen other pastors at the meeting and said they had been praying for the past two years for the board, teachers and students.
At the end of the meeting Brenda Bell, who has more than 40 years of experience in education and has worked with countries across the globe, said she was there to support the professionally trained educators, administrators and librarians.
“Education when it works best is a strong partnership between our professional educators, our school board, parents, students and the larger community who has spoken up here this evening,” she said. “I think it takes trust and responsible dialogue to find the right balance among all partners, and some of that is experienced here tonight.”
“I trust our local educators to do their jobs, to follow the best practices in teaching and in selecting age-appropriate materials for the classroom,” Bell said. “I trust you (the board members) to make reasoned and reasonable determinations that support our educators and respect input from all parts of our community. And I trust us, all of us who are here tonight ... to work in partnership with you and not in opposition with you to ensure that our students have the best possible education.”
Kemp told the community members at the end that while the school board meetings are to conduct business, there are other avenues to discuss issues. “I don’t think any of us are unwilling to hear what you have to say,” she said. “It’s figuring out when is the best time to do that.”
“I don’t want you to think that we’re trying to keep things from you or that we’re hiding policy changes,” Kemp said. “All of our meetings are public, you are welcome to attend any time, and those work sessions are a good time to talk.”
