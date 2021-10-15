By spring Blount County Schools hopes to have a comprehensive review of its nearly 2.3 million square feet of facilities, to guide budgeting and prioritizing capital improvements.
The Blount County Board of Education on Thursday, Oct. 14, approved a multiyear contract with Gordian, based in Greenville, South Carolina, to provide an initial facility condition assessment, VFA Capital Planning software and training.
Blount County government plans to use the same company for its facilities assessment, and the Blount County Commission is expected to approve both contracts at its Oct. 21 meeting.
The assessment, expected to be complete by the end of March, will cover such items and roofs, walls and heating, ventilation and air condition units, of which BCS has more than 1,300. “I’m hoping to get the assessment in time to develop next year’s budget,” James Duke, BCS supervisor of facilities, maintenance and capital projects, told the board.
The first-year cost will be about $209,000, and after that the annual cost will be $15,400 to $16,900.
School board member Fred Goins abstained from voting on the motion, which was a late addition to the agenda, saying he did not have enough information yet.
Rewards
During the Oct. 14 meeting the school district also presented $3,000 checks to three schools that earned the title of Reward School from the Tennessee Department of Education for scoring among the top 5% in the state on achievement or growth in spring 2021 assessments.
The honorees are the Samuel Everett School of Innovation, which opened three years ago offering a hybrid of in-person and online instruction; Prospect Elementary, which has earned the title four times since opening in 2012; and Porter Elementary.
Porter Principal Judy Pearson took the opportunity to thank the school board and Director Rob Britt. “It was a tough year, it was a very hard year, and you had to make some really hard decisions to keep us in school,” she said. “But my staff appreciates the fact that you kept us in school and let us do our job.”
A “Thank You” card she presented with students’ fingerprints said, “Thank you for helping us to grow and to bloom.” She also recognized all the staff members at Porter willing to do “whatever it takes,” a motto she put up when she became principal in 2019, as well as the Central Office and district facilities staff, which created a new, secure entrance for the building during the pandemic.
