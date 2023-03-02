The Blount County Board of Education voted Thursday, March 2, to order a review of its school library policy, after lengthy public comment about whether some materials are inappropriate and who should decide.
With a unanimous voice vote the school board asked its Policy Committee to review Policy 4.403, Library Materials, which sets guidelines for library materials and how the district handles complaints.
The board has heard complaints that some materials are inappropriate in meetings over the past year. Thursday night people filled the seats in the board meeting room and stood along three walls, with more than 15 voicing various viewpoints, from calls to remove books to support for librarians and educators making decisions on what is appropriate for the students they work with each day. The Daily Times will provide detailed coverage of the meeting’s public comments in the Sunday, March 5 edition.
School board member Erica Moore, who proposed the review, said no policy is perfect but that the current one is too vague.
The current policy calls for materials to be “appropriate for the age and maturity levels of students who may access them” and has a complaint process for an employee, student or a student’s parent or guardian to follow.
Moore is calling for clarity both in how the district establishes library collections and handles challenges.
She said she would like grandparents added to the list of those who can lodge a complaint, for the process to be streamlined and for principals to have more autonomy. The current policy allows a principal to request a review by an ad hock materials review committee within 20 working days.
Some speakers noted that parents or guardians already can ask that their own child not have access to certain books and questioned allowing books to be removed from libraries so no children can read them.
Board member Phil Porter questioned whether library books with sexually explicit content are consistent with the existing policy that calls for materials to be “suitable for and consistent with the educational mission of the school.”
Blount County Schools Director David Murrell said that based on the current policy the materials have to be “age appropriate for the maturity level of students who have access to it,” and the committee will review whether the policy meets the district’s needs.
Porter also questioned whether library materials have been assessed for the mature themes mentioned in the policy, including violence, sexual content, vulgar language and substance abuse.
“Our library collections have tens of thousands of books ... to think that every librarian has read every book in their collection would not be feasible,” he said. “That’s why we have the complaint process.”
“We have a very good process in place with this policy that allows people to bring those complaints to us,” the director said. “We have to take those one complaint at a time.”
Under further questioning from Porter, Murrell said the materials in school library collections have been available online for a couple of years, and BCS has given teachers until March 20 to comply with a state law taking effect this school year that also requires public listing of classroom library materials. “We have hundreds of classrooms with their own classroom libraries,” he said.
Board member Vandy Kemp, who chairs the Policy Committee, said the review will begin “as quickly as possible,” but probably not until after this month’s spring break. She reminded those at Thursday’s meeting that the committee also holds public meetings and promised to have an opportunity for various viewpoints to be heard.
