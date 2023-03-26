The Blount County Board of Education last week passed a 2023-24 budget with a 4% raise for teachers, but several board members indicated they’d like to increase that if funding is available.
The $119.25 million general operating budget is balanced with current revenue estimates, but Blount County Schools doesn’t know exactly how much it will receive from the state, as Tennessee is transitioning to a new formula formula. By law the district must present its budget proposal to the Blount County government by April 1.
The budget passed during a called meeting Thursday, March 23, would raise the base salary for a teacher with a bachelor’s degree and no experience to $42,453. In addition to the 4% raise on the base, teachers who haven’t reached the top of the salary schedule would see a step increase.
The budget also calls for a 4% raise for classified employees, those without teaching certification, to a minimum of $15.60 an hour. The school district also is waiting for the result of a compensation study that includes other county employees to determine if pay for those positions is considered competitive in the market.
Salary considerations
Board member Fred Goins said that in the past 12 years BCS teachers had no raise on the base salary five years and 2% or less in four years. “To me that’s significant,” he said, adding that if a 5% raise is possible he’d like to see it.
Board member Phil Porter said that he still would support a 5% raise for teachers and a substantial increase for classified employees. “We must improve our test scores, and hiring and retaining great teachers is crucial in this regard,” he said. “Classroom teachers compose the backbone of our school system.”
Goins and Porter both referred to the governor’s announcement last month that he wants to raise the minimum pay for Tennessee teachers to $50,000 in the next four years. Alcoa City Schools raised its base to $50,000 this school year, and Maryville City Schools is at $46,233.
Referring to a proposed 5% raise for teachers, board member Erica Moore said, “Our teachers deserve it, and so do our students.”
“Thirty percent of teachers have a second job, and some of them have a third job,” she said, noting the impact of teachers on student achievement and the cost of turnover. “We cannot afford to lose any.”
Board member Vandy Kemp noted the district’s goal to increase diversity but that in recent years it had lost five teachers in that group to neighboring districts because of higher pay. “We are not competitive for new young talent coming in, no matter what color they are,” she said.
Before voting for the budget, Kemp said, “The truth is, I’m not fine with 4%.”
Different scale
Board members expressed support for administrators too but concerns about the possibility of them receiving much more if raises are applied across the board. Kemp asked Director David Murrell to discuss how administrator raises are determined.
“We don’t always apply directly the teachers’ base to the administrator scale,” Murrell said, adding that they work to find a raise that is reasonable for both groups. He also explained that the district’s memorandum of understanding with the Blount County Education Association does not apply to administrators.
The board on March 2 failed, with a 3-4 vote, to pass an MOU with a 5% raise if funding is available, which was arrived at through collaborative conferencing between the union and district. The board is now scheduled on April 6 to consider an MOU with BCEA that includes a 4% raise.
Personnel
The budget includes $1.25 million for 16 positions covered by federal funding this year, under the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. The 2023-24 budget also includes about $3.8 million for the 2024-25 school year to cover more personnel and software currently covered by the federal funding, which will be ending.
Among changes made from a draft budget BCS presented last month, instead of adding a part-time instructional assistant at each of the 14 elementary schools the plan would change one part-time assistant to a full-time position, which will include benefits.
Board members were silent when Chairman Robby Kirkland first asked for a motion to pass the general operating budget. After learning they will be able to propose amending the budget up until the county commission passes it in June, they passed the budget unanimously. Before voting Goins and board member Joe Lindsey both cited Policy 1.108, which notes they have family members working for the district.
BCS is schedule to present its 2023-24 budget to the Blount County Budget Committee during a workshop Friday, March 31.
Log In
