After a first look at the Blount County Schools draft budget 2023-24, the school board last week voted down an agreement with the teacher union that would have promised a 5% raise if funding is available.
The Blount County Board of Education voted 3-4 during its meeting Thursday, March 2, on a memorandum of understanding with the Blount County Education Association for 2023-26 that would have raised the base salary for a teacher with a bachelor’s degree and no experience to $42,865 during the next school year. The MOU, crafted through collaborative conferencing between the district and BCEA, included the standard language that salary agreements are subject to the Blount County Commission approving funding.
Chairman Robby Kirkland joined board members Phil Porter, Brian King and Joe Lindsey in voting against the MOU.
During a budget work session before the meeting BCS Director David Murrell noted the state wants to raise the state’s minimum teacher salary to $50,000 by 2026. “We still have a significant way to go to get to 50,000,” he said.
The BCS general operation budget for the current school year is $112.5 million, and the first draft budget for 2022-23 totals $122. 8 million. “This is draft and still a work in progress,” BCS Fiscal Administrator Troy Logan emphasized during the work session before the regular meeting.
One of the big unknowns is how much state funding BCS will receive with the transition for the next fiscal year to TISA, the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement calculations, instead of the Basic Education Program formula. Another unknown is what property tax revenue to schools will be. With only preliminary numbers for revenues, the draft budget shows nearly a $3 million shortfall.
The school board expects to hold a called meeting on the budget March 23 and is scheduled to present it to the county budget committee March 31.
“On March 23 we plan to bring you a balanced budget,” Murrell told the board at the work session.
Raise questions
The cost of the proposed raise for certified employees, those with teaching degrees, would be $3.474 million. School officials said during the work session that total included funding for administrator raises but they have not determined how that would be divided.
After voting against the MOU at the meeting that followed, Kirkland said he wanted more information about revenues, and Lindsey and Porter said that they wanted more information about how raises would be distributed.
The draft budget also includes a 5% raise for classified employees, those in positions not requiring a teaching degree, for a total of $781,000. However, Murrell called that a “placeholder,” as BCS awaits results of a compensation study for those types of positions. The compensation study also includes other county government workers.
Raises would be in addition to step increases school employees receive until they reach the top of the pay schedules.
The MOU and first draft budget also included raising to $10,000 the longevity bonus for longtime employees who provide early notice they plan to retire, which has been $8,000 for the past seven years.
ESSER impact
The 2023-24 draft budget includes $1.25 million for 16 positions such as teachers and counselors previously covered by the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund approved because of the pandemic.
About $4.5 million anticipates the ending the following year of ESSER funding that BCS has been using for some software and other personnel, including 26 nurses, some teachers, a psychologist and others. “Today I can’t tell you if we’re going to be able to carry all the programmatic pieces over, but there will be some things that have to be done, starting with your nurses and starting with your classroom teachers,” Murrell said.
“We will not expend out of Fund 141,” the general operating budget, for those positions next year, he explained. “This holds a place.”
Staffing
While the draft includes a net decrease of two teaching positions across the district related to declining enrollment, it also would add positions for program changes, such as adding special education classrooms and at Eagleton College and Career Academy building career and technical education classes as it continues the transition from a middle school to serving grades 6-12.
Adding counselors next year is part of the district’s long-term goal of having a full-time counselor at every school, and one for every 250 students at the high school level. Plus the draft calls for 14 more instructional assistants in the elementary schools, at a cost of $588,000.
The draft budget would raise the pay for school bus contracts by 5%, an additional $422,000.
Based on increased utility costs the draft budget for next year raises the amount $517,000. Currently, year to date, natural gas costs are up 54%, water and sewer costs are up 34%,and electricity costs are up 9%, according to Logan.
Another $523,000 would go to increase maintenance funding.
