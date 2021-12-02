Blount County Schools is raising its minimum wage to $12.73 an hour starting Jan. 1 and pledging to do more to offer competitive pay.
The Blount County Board of Education passed a motion, 5-1, on Thursday, Dec. 2, that will raise all classified staff pay to that threshold, affecting about 350 employees and costing nearly $285,000 through the end of the fiscal year, June 30.
Funding is coming from sales tax revenue higher than budgeted for this fiscal year.
Board member Debbie Sudhoff voted “No” only because she wanted the board address pay for all classified staff at the same time. About half the district’s roughly 1,650 employees are in classified positions, which don’t require teaching certification.
Within an hour of the meeting’s end Director Rob Britt sent a memo to all BCS employees explaining this was “an initial step in a comprehensive plan to provide more competitive pay for all classified staff.”
He added that the board directed him to develop a proposal for consideration at its January 2022 meeting to address all classified employees already making more than $12.73 an hour.
Sudhoff had suggested waiting until the January meeting to address everyone, fearing the impact on morale for workers earning just over the new minimum. The BCS fiscal administrator was unable to calculate the impact of pay raises for all classified staff in time for the December meeting.
BCS is having difficulty filling classified positions. After the meeting Britt estimated the district has 25 openings for school meals staff, and during the meeting board member Fred Goins said one school alone was trying to hire four teaching assistants.
Britt said principals have told him they have offered a job to three people and have been turned down.
BCS gave its classified employees a 5% raise at the beginning of the fiscal year, July 1, which raised the minimum to $10.71 an hour. “We gave good raises this year; it’s just not enough ... to attract anybody,” board Chairman Robby Kirkland said.
Goins said he has talked with managers in retail stores who can’t get employees to work for $14 to $16 an hour.
“I don’t know where the money’s going to come from and how we’re going to sustain it in future years if county commission does not approve an increase in our operating budget,” Sudhoff said, emphasizing she believes BCS does need to increase pay.
“We will get something done for everyone,” Kirkland said.
The $12.73 level matches the minimum Blount County government now pays. The county and school district are joining in a new pay study for positions other than educators, which is expected to be complete by June.
In her remarks to the board Blount County Education Association President Rebecca Dickenson started by saying she was speaking about a widespread issue across school districts and acknowledged the action the board had just taken to deal with staffing.
However, she noted that while this school year is more normal that last, with less impact from COVID-19, many things are making it more difficult, from a shortage of support staff and substitute teachers to students’ classroom behavior being affected by stress at home.
“All those little stressors add up,” she said. “It’s a lot this year.” She asked the school district to consider that before asking teachers to take on anything new at this time.
