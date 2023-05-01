In a called meeting Monday, May 1, the Blount County Board of Education passed new budgets for the 2023-24 school year that would raise pay levels and expectations for capital projects above versions it passed in March.
The Blount County Schools general purpose school budget now totals nearly $124.3 million, about $4 million more than the previous draft for next year and nearly $12 million higher than the current school year.
The revised general purpose budget would increase from 4% to 5% the raise for teachers, on top of step increases, and bring pay for other school staff in line with recommendations from a compensation study for Blount County employees.
The school board also voted to increase its budgets for the school meals and the Friends extended school day programs to reflect the compensation study recommendations.
“The biggest changes in the salary scale for classified employees is in the mid-career to senior folks,” from about years 10-24 of employment, BCS Chief Financial Officer Troy Logan explained to The Daily Times after the meeting.
Overall, classified employees would see raises of about 4% to 10%, he said.
Changes
In March the school board passed a 2023-24 budget with a 4% raise for teachers and non-teachers, the certified and classified employees. Last month, however, the school board approved a 5% raise for teachers if funding is available, under a memorandum of understanding with the Blount County Education Association. Representatives for the teachers and school district originally had agreed to a 5% raise through collaborative conferencing.
School board members approved the MOU with the 5% raise in April, with a 4-3 vote. No one voted against the revised budgets Monday.
On the revenue side, the new general operating budget now includes nearly $5 million in state funding not included in early versions. That includes $4 million expected for middle and high school career and technical education programs under the Innovative School Models program, and an estimate of $934,000 for summers school funding for 2024.
Fund 177
The school board also passed an updated version of its Fund 177 budget, for capital projects, that would move up plans to renovate classrooms at Heritage and William Blount high schools. “We’re trying to bring those in and do those faster and earlier than what we originally planned,” Logan told the board at Monday’s meeting.
The revised budget for Fund 177 now totals more than $8 million. The money for Fund 177 has come from a portion of county property taxes dedicated to capital projects only in the county schools, while other property taxes for schools are split between the county and two city school districts.
The new budget looks for about a $1.1 million increase in Fund 177 revenues.
“If you approve this you’ll be asking the county for 11 cents in that fund,” Logan told the board before its vote.
Since the 2015-16 fiscal year the Blount County property tax rate has been $2.47 per $100 of assessed value. Currently 98 cents of that goes to schools, split among Blount County, Maryville City and Alcoa City schools; and 14 cents to BCS education capital projects, under Fund 177. With property tax reappraisals taking effect, the Blount County Commission will have to set the new property tax rate and allocations.
The commission also must approve the school budgets.
Blount County Schools doesn’t expect the final estimate for state funding under a new formula taking effect July 1 until at least late June.
