The Blount County Board of Education voted down a proposal Thursday, Nov. 3, to hire a public relations firm to help rebrand Blount County Schools and market the district to recruit and retain students.
The 2022-23 BCS budget includes $65,000 for the marketing initiative, but a motion to hire Maryville-based Ripley PR for the work failed, with a 3-4 vote. Four vendors had responded to a request for proposals for the work, and 11 staff members had reviewed those before recommending Ripley PR.
Before the vote board member Vandy Kemp clarified that it would be a one-year program for up to $65,000. “We are not starting a forever public relations program,” Kemp said.
‘No’ votes
In voting against a motion to award the contract, Brian King and Joe Lindsey, elected to the board in August, were joined by Phil Porter and Fred Goins, who were on the board when it passed the budget.
King and Lindsey declined to comment after the meeting. Porter said he didn’t want to spend the money on that. Goins said, “I want to show what we can do academically.”
Erica Moore, also recently elected to the board, had questioned the proposal last month, leading to the item being tabled. After clarification that no more could be spent than the $65,000 previously approved, and talking with students, teachers and principals, Moore voted in favor of the proposal to hire Ripley PR this month.
“I wanted them to tell me how they want their stories to be told, the things that they want people to know about Blount County,” she said, offering the wide variety of career and technical education programs as an example. “Even I didn’t know all the CTE programs we have in our schools,” Moore said. “We offer something for each student.”
Moore added that she thinks Amanda Vance, currently supervisor of instruction and communications for the 21 schools, needs to be able to focus on curriculum to increase students’ test scores.
Kemp and board Chairman Robby Kirkland also voted in favor of awarding the contract to Ripley PR.
A different story
During the public comment period before the vote John Ross cited higher test results in Maryville and Alcoa and said there is no difference in the children attending the three districts.
At the end of the meeting Kemp said, “Blount County Schools suffers because we are, in my opinion, unfairly compared to other districts around us.”
“Our students, as a group, are different, not intellectually — our kids are just as smart as kids in other districts — but they struggle for reasons that city schools probably don’t struggle,” she said.
As an example, Kemp said, the Lanier Elementary School attendance zone includes children who live 19 miles away. “Think about the bus trip that is for a little bitty kid going to school in the morning, and how that sets a child up to start a day of learning,” she said.
Kemp also said the poverty rate in Blount County Schools is about twice the rate of Maryville City Schools. “Think about the stressors that are going on in the home for a child growing up with that kind of economic pressure,” she said.
Data provided by the Tennessee Department of Education online for the 2020-21 school year showed a statewide average of 33.5% of students being economically disadvantaged, while the figure was 24.8% for Blount County Schools, 28.7% for Alcoa City Schools and 15.9% for Maryville City Schools.
“We have to work hard to tell our story,” Kemp said, including being transparent in the board’s work. “That’s another reason to get professional help.”
“I’m not bashing my fellow school board members,” she said, “but I think it’s something that we need to pay attention to.”
“I’m proud of Blount County Schools,” Kemp said. “I would put any school we’ve got, the teachers from that school, up against anybody in the city districts. Amen. I think we need to say that out loud, and we need to figure out a better way to get that out there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.