Before Thanksgiving, 802 Blount County Schools employees will receive a step increase in their pay.
With a unanimous voice vote Thursday, Nov. 5, the Blount County Board of Education approved the increase, which takes effect Nov. 22 for classified staff and administrators.
The school board previously approved a step increase for teachers this school year, cutting positions to ensure even the 169 at the top of the pay scale would receive some raise.
But in June the board had cut a planned step increase for classified staff and administrators amid expectations that the budget would be tighter than originally expected because of the coronavirus pandemic.
During a meeting Wednesday, Nov. 4, with the Blount County Commission’s Education Committee, the school district’s fiscal administrator said with sales tax revenue coming in higher than expected, he was confident in budgeting the $211,100 for the step increase to take effect this month.
Through last month, sales tax revenue this fiscal year has come in nearly 5% higher than last year. “I can’t explain it, but it’s there,” Troy Logan told the commissioners.
The County Commission will have to give its approval for the budget amendment to take effect.
ECCA opens 2021
The school board also unanimously approved spending $233,000 for capital improvements to Eagleton Middle School to transition it to the Eagleton College and Career Academy, opening in August 2021.
“The school will be designed as a small learning community school with a focus on preparing students for postsecondary education and seamless transition to careers,” district Director Rob Britt said during the school board meeting.
The current eighth graders will be the first to stay at that building to begin ninth grade, as the school transitions to serving grades 6-12.
However, students interested in a program of study not offered at Eagleton will be allowed to attend Heritage High School, where EMS students now flow. Britt said ECCA also will be a “school of choice” for other students in the district who want to attend the programs there.
BCS has not finalized what those programs will be but is considering skilled trades such as plumbing, pipe fitting and heating, ventilation and air conditioning technicians, Britt said after the meeting.
Plans to begin work on the transition this year were put on hold with budget concerns, and the district has pared the cost by about $20,000. The project has strong support, including from commissioners on the Education Committee and new school board President Robbie Kirkland.
Funding for ECCA renovations, such as replacing child-sized bathroom fixtures and new furniture, will come from Fund 177, a portion of property taxes devoted only to capital improvements in Blount County Schools and not split with city school districts.
Safety measures
The school board also approved a budget amendment for a state safe schools grant that totals $188,470. This year’s budget previously included only part of that funding.
Logan told the Education Committee that the grant will fund projects such as adding keyless entry doors at both high schools, a new public address system at William Blount High School, additional video cameras — including at elementary and middle schools — and the cost of part-time guards at the gates for Heritage and William Blount high schools. The Blount County Sheriff’s Office covers the cost of school resource officers in the buildings.
