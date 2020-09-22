Blount County will get a $23,615 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, joining nine other jurisdictions and a total grant package of $406,092, the office of East Tennessee U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey announced Tuesday in a press release.
The Byrne Memorial Justice Assistant Grant program aids state and local governments with funding for law enforcement, prosecution, indigent defense, courts, crime prevention and education, and corrections.
“These grants will help address crime at various levels, and provide resources to protect and serve the citizens of East Tennessee more effectively,” Overbey said in the press release. “State and local law enforcement agencies can leverage these funds to purchase much needed equipment and hire more personnel, ultimately helping departments prepare for and respond to the community’s needs.”
Other recipients include the city of Chattanooga, $127,295; city of Cleveland, $35,670; city of Johnson City, $15,895; city of Kingsport, $22,847; city of Knoxville (to be shared with Knox County), $138,069; Hamblen County, $12,999; Sullivan County, $18,751; and Washington County, $10,951.
