Unemployment dropped in Blount County along with more than one-third of Tennessee’s 95 counties in November, the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development said Thursday.
Blount’s jobless rate was 2.9%, down from 3.0% in October. Loudon’s fell to 3.0% and the Knox rate held steady at 2.6%. Sevier County rose to 2.5% from 2.3%.
Rates decreased in 38 counties, remained the same in 24 counties, and unemployment increased in 33 counties during the month.
“It’s very encouraging to have so many counties with unemployment rates below 5% during November,” TDLWD Commissioner Jeff McCord said. “As we moved closer to the busy holiday season, more Tennesseans were taking home paychecks, which is the ultimate goal.”
Statewide, seasonally adjusted unemployment was down 0.1 of a percentage point when compared to October, setting the November 2019 rate at 3.3%.
The U.S. unemployment rate for November is 3.5%, 0.1 of a percentage point lower than October.
